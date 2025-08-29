How Mattie Gaffney helps 40,000+ nurses become CEOs

Mattie Gaffney transformed a personal crisis into a healthcare revolution. When her mother received inadequate care after a kitchen accident in Phoenix, Gaffney launched Abloom Healthcare with zero healthcare experience. Now the self made mogul runs multiple healthcare businesses and has helped over 40,000 nurses transition from hospital shifts to CEO suites.

As Black Business Month celebrates entrepreneurial achievement, Gaffney shares her blueprint for building generational wealth while creating second chances for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Can you take us back to that moment in your mom’s kitchen in Phoenix? How did watching her struggle with inadequate care spark your journey into healthcare?

My mom dropped a pot of hot greens on her foot cooking dinner one night. We didn’t think it was as bad as it was. Time went on a week or so and she said “I just don’t feel right. I feel like it’s excruciating pain. I think I need to go to the hospital.” She had intensive third degree burns on both of her feet.

She was admitted for about two weeks and had to undergo three different surgeries. The first set of skin grafts didn’t heal so they had to perform a second surgery, pull more skin from the back of her thigh and adding additional layers. That didn’t heal either so she underwent a third round.

After that she got released to rehab. In the rehab care facility they weren’t properly taking care of her wounds. The nurses didn’t have proper bedside manner. It was me having to take care of her when I was inside the facility and checking on her day to day. They would come in and give her medications to help with the pain but they weren’t checking on the wounds.

She got admitted home, caregivers were coming out to care for her but they were always late, never on time, always on their cell phones. They didn’t want to touch the wound like it was disgusting. They were treating my mother as if she was just inhumane. They didn’t want to deal with her.

I was like I’ll just be your caretaker. After that whole incident I decided I want to start my own home care agency. This time I want to focus on quality of care. I want to help with continuity of care. I want to make sure my caregivers are well trained experts in the industry. So I opened up my own home care agency called Abloom Healthcare located here in Tempe, Arizona. I’ve been in the industry for the last three years. That led me to help other nurses get into the industry and open up their own healthcare businesses as well.

You had zero healthcare experience when you started. What gave you the confidence to launch Abloom Healthcare and how did you make it profitable in just six months?

I had a friend that had a cousin with a very successful home care agency in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. I would hop on phone calls with her and ask simple questions. We kind of already know the dynamics of healthcare. When we go to the hospital we know there’s only several ways that you get paid. Either you’re paying cash out of pocket or you have commercial insurance or Medicare/Medicaid.

She told me “You’re in a state that’s not regulated. In Arizona if you’re doing non skilled you don’t have to have a license. You just literally set up the business, get the correct type of insurance you need, hire your caregivers, put them through training and that’s it.”

I started doing my own research. What is home care versus home health? What is regulation versus non regulation? What are the non regulated states versus the regulated states? What does setup look like? Through research and having conversations with people already in the industry, also having friends that are nurses helped me. It was a lot of massive research behind the scenes.

You’ve helped over 40,000 nurses transition from clinical work to becoming business owners. What was the biggest mindset shift they needed to make?

My nurses focus on stability. Financial stability is a huge part of them being nurses. It’s hard to leave six figures a year simply because that’s all they know. Some have been in nursing for 20 or 30 years.

Helping them understand that a lot of these companies are profiting off your NPI number. They’re profiting off your sweat equity. Just imagine if you took that same 12 or 16 hour shift that you spend working for someone else and created your own business. Shift from an employee mindset to an ownership mindset.

Hospitals make about $100 million per year but they’re making that off your license, off your credentials, off your training. If you take that same experience and learn the business side which I can teach you you already have the clinical side. You put the business side and mix it with the clinical side now you’re bulletproof. The money is on the ownership side and you already have the experience.

What specific steps can healthcare professionals take right now to start building generational wealth?

Focus on what niche they want to get into. First find out who do you want to help? Do you want to help seniors? Children or adolescents dealing with behavioral issues? Adults or children dealing with addiction? Veterans? People dealing with Parkinson’s or dementia?

Determine who you want to help and how you want to help them whether it be creating a nonprofit organization or being a resource tool. That’s step number one.

After that determine if there’s any licenses needed for that specific industry or role. Do research. That’s what I had to do, massive research. I would say hire a mentor too. On my mental health side of the business I hired a very expensive mentor. He taught me setup of mental health clinics. I look at the value and not the price tag when hiring mentors.

Your company actively hires formerly incarcerated individuals. Why is this second chance initiative so important to you?

I have a brother doing 28 years in prison. He’s been incarcerated for a very long time in and out of the prison system. He reached out and said “You already do mental health. You already have the outpatient treatment centers. Have you ever thought about having a program for those getting released, like a second chance program?”

I went to an event held by the Arizona Department of Corrections and a lot of inmates are just seeking help. When you go to prison and get out you might lose your loved ones. My brother has been locked down 17 years. He lost our father, he lost our grandmother, my mom is old. Imagine getting out of prison you lose your whole entire family. You have no money, no resources, no clothes, no hygiene, nothing.

It really changed my whole perspective on life seeing these inmates without anything. I feel like I have a greater calling helping them reintegrate back into society while not having anything.

What’s your vision for the future of Black ownership in the healthcare industry?

My vision is to own one of the largest reentry, recidivism programs in the state of Arizona. My goal is to get a hotel and offer several services from case management to therapy. I want to have detox, inpatient outpatient, an onsite methadone clinic. I want to have it as a homeless shelter as well integrating all things into one both for men and women. Women dealing with domestic violence that need somewhere to go in addition to women dealing with substance abuse or substance use.

Where can people find Abloom Healthcare and follow your journey?

You can go to www.abloomhealthcare.com. There you’ll find my home care agency. My main headquarters is in Tempe Arizona. You can find me on Facebook TikTok and Instagram all under Mattie Gaffney.

I have one of the largest healthcare entrepreneurship tours coming to Phoenix Arizona October 11th and 12th. If you’re a nurse an RN a therapist a CNA home health aide nurse practitioner or anyone who wants to get into the healthcare space we’ll be talking about launching mental health clinics, wound care businesses, group homes, home care agencies, government contracts, understanding VA continuity of care and all things surrounding healthcare at the Phoenix conference. It’s probably gonna be over 400 attendees. My Houston conference sold out so pretty sure Phoenix is gonna sell out as well.