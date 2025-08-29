Tamar Braxton’s dentist said she suffered severe injuries

The renowned dentist shared gruesome photos (video)

Tamar Braxton reportedly gave her dentist permission to confirm that the singer suffered severe facial injuries, including multiple dental fractures, missing teeth, and a broken nose.

The “Braxton Family Values” star informed her six million followers earlier this week that she awoke in horror at the sight of a pool of blood around her and multiple broken bones in her face. She said she nearly died.

The renowned dentist goes into explicit detail

Dr. Amira Ogunleye explained in explicit detail the extent of Braxton’s trauma as “multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture,” and a “tooth completely knocked out of the socket.”

Ogunleye continued, saying, “She did in fact have several fractured teeth. She even had an avulsed tooth, which is a tooth completely out of the socket. She also appeared to have a fractured septum.”

Tamar Braxton had to undergo immediate surgery

The dentist said that after the accident, Braxton’s team immediately phoned her office. After observing her, Ogunleye said they immediately took her in for surgery.

“We were able to perform immediate oral surgery on her, and we were able to stabilize her for now, as she continues to heal. However, she will require several appointments to get her fully to her original smile.”

After ruling out multiple possible causes to the severe injury, the dentist said she and her team deduced that Braxton was injured while sleepwalking. She added that people who sleepwalk are unaware of what they are doing at that time and normally awake with no recollection of what transpired.

Braxton shared the horror with her followers

Braxton, 48, shared harrowing details of an alleged medical emergency where she woke up in a pool of blood.

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore. I’m so weak. I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by, the worse it is,” she penned on her IG account.

“I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins.. pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

Ogunleye said the extent of the injuries will require Braxton to make several more visits in order to restore her teeth to their pre-accident state.

What’s next for Tamar Braxton?

In the meantime, Braxton notified her fans that she has begun to film the upcoming “real life heart break album story and movie,” titled Heartbreak Retrograde. Due on Sept. 19, 2025, the visuals star Mendeecees Harris of “Love and Hip-Hop.”

“There is a time where a man stops being a h-e, right??” questioned the singer in the teaser clip.