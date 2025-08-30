Are fans weary of Lizzo slamming airlines for fat-shaming?

Response might not have been what singer expected

Lizzo has never hesitated to mix it up with folks about the subject of weight loss and fat-shaming.

The Detroit-born “Truth Hurts” singer was speaking her truth about how she feels about airlines that charge overweight passengers an extra seat as punishment.

Lizzo goes on tirade with profane song about fat-shaming

The 37-year-old sang about her disgust to her 26 million TikTok followers, singing that “Minding your own business, baby, is free.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo captioned the video clip, “Forcing big-bodied people to buy 2 airline seats is a fascism indicator.”

@lizzo Remember you can lose weight and STILL NOT be fatphobic, it’s not hard 🥰🩷 ♬ original sound – lizzo

She continued, saying in the next caption, “Pretending to care about a fat person’s health in the comments is body shaming (& lame).”

Finally, Lizzo finishes her stream of consciousness with, “Calling weight loss surgery and Ozempic or any other GLP ‘cheating’ is unnecessary and a lie.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo continues singing, “Don’t let it define you/Out here talking s–t to me/Yap, yap, yap/Who asked you anyway/

After she finishes, a male voice roars in the song, “Shut the f–k up, b—h!”

Fans turn on Lizzo’s latest outburst

“She talk so much about her weight, I forgot she makes music,” one person quipped sarcastically, while a second user said pointedly: “Sorry if your body parts spilling into my seat it’s an issue.”

“Girl, be quiet! 🙄,” ordered a third commenter as a charged that, “Her focus on her weight is overpowering her musical career and it’s getting exhausting🙄.”

One person is getting weary with this topic from Lizzo, saying, “Kinda tired of this conversation- still like her music tho🙄.”

Yet another person claims Lizzo is contradicting herself over weight management. “Now she’s sharing support for weight loss when all along she was telling Big people to love their bodies love themselves while secretly taking weight loss medication! The hypocrisy.”