‘Because We Met’ honors HBCU bonds and love (Photos)

SpelHouse alumni inspire with music, creativity, and unity

On August 28, 2025, the Rolling Out x Genesis “Because We Met” event took place at The Foundry at Puritan Mills in Atlanta, celebrating the life-shaping bonds forged at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The evening highlighted the connections, mentorship, and community that define the HBCU experience.

Grammy Award-winning singer Avery*Sunshine, a proud Spelman alum, and her husband and musical collaborator Dana Johnson, a Morehouse graduate, were the evening’s stars. Their partnership showcases the power of shared purpose and the enduring influence of HBCU networks. Together, they joined rolling out CEO Munson Steed for an intimate panel discussion, sharing personal insights on how their collegiate experiences shaped their artistry, careers, and life together.

The celebration began with an inspiring performance by the Spelman College Glee Club, setting a joyful and meaningful tone. DJ PNUT welcomed attendees and emphasized the “Because We Met” campaign, which honors HBCU connections that foster career growth, entrepreneurship, and lasting community impact.

Guests also previewed the “Because We Met” Genesis commercial, which highlighted the serendipitous encounters that shape life paths. The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, recognized for innovation and design, was featured, adding a modern, luxurious backdrop to the evening’s storytelling.

During the fireside chat, Avery reflected on her Spelman experience and the mentors who influenced her journey, while Dana spoke on how Morehouse shaped his creative and personal growth. Their candid conversation celebrated the ways HBCU networks cultivate collaboration, resilience, and lifelong bonds.

Additional speakers, including Genesis Southern Regional Manager Walter Dawson and rolling out Chief Creative Officer Terrance Pratt, reinforced the evening’s theme of connection, culture, and Black excellence. The night wrapped with a curated cocktail hour, photo opportunities, and mingling, allowing guests to share their own HBCU memories and connections.

The Rolling Out x Genesis “Because We Met” event was more than a gathering — it was a celebration of legacy, love, and community. Attendees left inspired, reminded of the enduring impact of HBCU bonds, and proud of the culture and creativity these institutions continue to foster.

Photography by Oni Symone for Rolling Out