How Dr. Carla Carter guides Beverly Arts Center forward

Beverly Arts Center strengthens its role as a hub for artistic expression and belonging

On Chicago’s South Side, the Beverly Arts Center stands as a cultural anchor where creativity and community converge. With its theater, gallery, and school of fine arts, the center offers opportunities for people of all ages to experience and participate in the arts. At the helm is Dr. Carla Carter, who brings both personal history and professional vision to her role as executive director, shaping the center’s future while honoring its longstanding impact.

The center’s current production of “Oliver” runs Aug. 28-31 and features 74 cast members spanning multiple generations, including families where mothers and daughters perform together, embodying the center’s mission to create intentional spaces for community belonging and artistic expression.

For those who may not be familiar, how would you describe the mission and vision of the Beverly Arts Center?

The Beverly Arts Center is the only South Side multidisciplinary arts organization. We have a building with a theater of 380 seats. We have an art gallery that showcases professional, local and national artists. We have a school of fine arts, which has arts-based programming in dance, theater, visual arts and literary arts for after school and weekends, from tiny tots to seniors. And we have school-based partnerships where we actually send teaching artists into schools to do art-based projects.

What role does the center play in the broader Chicago arts community?

Locally, we are the epicenter of three very unique and different neighborhoods. We are right at the corner of 111th and Western, which borders Mount Greenwood, the Beverly area as well as Morgan Park. I like to say that our name is Beverly Arts Center, our zip code is Morgan Park, and our constituents come from Mount Greenwood.

We serve the far South Side constituents of Evergreen Park, Oak Lawn in the Southwest, and the far south suburbs. But recently, because of our theater programming, we’ve been able to attract audiences as far north as Wicker Park and Evanston. We just did “Hairspray,” and tonight we actually opened “Oliver.”

What made “Oliver” the right fit for the center this season?

I tend to say I can tell what kind of programming we’ve done or we’re doing just by looking at the demographics in my lobby. It was very important for us this year to create intentional third spaces — a place for belonging, a place where our three unique neighborhood community people would come together all as one, not just because they like this band or they like this particular art show.

One of the things was to really look at intersectionality and what kinds of programming we could do. We picked plays that would bring different audiences in that would never come in contact with each other. We had “Hairspray,” and if you don’t know about “Hairspray,” it’s about civil rights.

It featured Black and white characters, and a young plus-size white protagonist becomes friends with the neighborhood record shop kids in the Black neighborhood, and they help integrate a dance program. That was “Hairspray,” one of our most successful shows this year. It did exactly what we wanted to do. My lobby looked like the city of Chicago, and I was very happy about that.

Then we picked “Oliver,” which is our summer showcase, and we wanted to focus on intergenerational this time. “Oliver” lent itself to having kids, adults, grandchildren and elders in the play. So we have 74 cast members. We have a family where the mother took classes at Beverly Arts Center, and her two daughters took classes at Beverly Arts Center, and the three of them are in the show “Oliver.” That is what this is about.

We have two young people playing the role of Oliver. One is a little girl. One of the things is to be able to say, what do young people need to know, and where can they go to have safe space? And where can community come to a particular place and still feel belonging as well? Those were the reasons why we picked those two shows for this year.

How do you see the Beverly Arts Center creating access and opportunity for local artists and audiences?

First of all, to bring professional theatrical productions or even our tribute bands and local artists, we provide them the ability to have a stage — a professional stage with lighting, audio, sound — in a professional theater. For the community, they don’t have to always go downtown to get quality art-based work. That’s important.

Particularly now with economic crises going on, we want to be able to continue to do the professional work but still have access from an economic standpoint as well, which is you don’t have to pay $150, you don’t have to pay $75. You don’t have to pay $40 for parking. We have a free parking lot. Those are some of the things that we are striving for — quality programming on the South Side of Chicago where it’s not going to break your bank.

What is your favorite part about being the executive director for the Beverly Arts Center?

That is so interesting, because there are times when I really have to pinch myself. I grew up in Roseland, and I took classes at Beverly Arts Center, the previous one — this is the new building — when I was 9 years old. To sit in this chair now, some 45 to 50 years later, it’s quite amazing. It’s a dream that I didn’t think I ever wanted, but it just felt right at the moment when it popped up on Indeed, and I said, “Hey, why not?”

It’s a whole new community in Beverly as well. Beverly has changed and grown demographically. It is very diverse and eclectic. It’s a really wonderful, changing, dynamic place. I call it a hidden gem in Chicago, particularly on Chicago’s South Side.

That’s why I enjoy, I love seeing 90 kids on the stage of our summer camp, 74 people in “Oliver,” our Music Monday program in the courtyard featuring all of our local bands in the neighborhood. I mean, it’s just amazing.

If you had to provide someone who was considering joining the Beverly Arts Center the best reason to join, what would that reason be?

We have something for everybody, so chances are, we have something for you. We have either a program, an event, a class, a workshop or some art exhibition or concert that will interest you. There’s something for all at Beverly Arts Center.

Can you talk about why the arts are important, specifically in this moment in time?

When you talk about the socialization and self-awareness that a child needs, the confidence to be and just be who they are, social-emotional learning is important. People talk about the hard skills, and yet the arts are a hard, soft skill that is a necessity. More now than ever, when you think of the trends in the career fields — creativity, innovation and strategic thinking — arts lead to all of that.

Whether it is being on this platform, whether it’s creating content for Facebook, whether it’s graphic design, whether it’s talking or being a public persona, there is no career and there is no career path that doesn’t involve some strategic, innovative and creative way of thinking outside the box. And the arts set us up for that.

I tell parents oftentimes who are naysayers, “What are they gonna do in the arts? What are they gonna do in the arts?” There’s no such thing as a starving artist anymore. Everybody needs some creative person in their life for every job aspect.

We’ve even started an internship for behind-the-scenes work, so we received a grant for workforce development to be able to take young people and show them what’s behind the scenes. What does it mean to be a lighting designer? What does it mean to be an audio engineer? What does it mean to build a set and paint a set, or be a props person for a particular period of a play? To be the costume designer, all of the careers that are in art and theater and theater production. What does it mean to be a curator of an art exhibit?

One of the things that I’m very interested in that didn’t really happen when I was coming up — art was something that you did, it was not something that you pursued as a career. I am very interested in showing youth the pathways through arts in which they can exist and make a career and a good living.

These kids have so much technology to use and tools that didn’t exist, and ways to get your art out there. When I was coming up, Facebook didn’t exist, YouTube didn’t exist. For internet, it was AOL. None of the avenues and tools that exist now existed. Not only can you make a good living locally, but you can also expand your global reach as an artist with the tools you have now.