Clipse lands a spot on NFL Roc Nation soundtrack

Hip-hop legends return after 15 years

The legendary Virginia Beach hip-hop duo Clipse has secured a coveted position on the NFL’s Songs of the Season playlist, marking a triumphant return to mainstream prominence after more than 15 years away from the spotlight. The Roc Nation-curated soundtrack represents a strategic fusion of athletic excellence and musical artistry that continues reshaping how America experiences professional football.

Music meets football culture

Professional football has transcended its traditional boundaries, evolving into a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem where music plays an increasingly vital role. The NFL’s partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has systematically transformed stadium experiences, broadcast content, and digital engagement strategies while incorporating social justice initiatives through the Inspire Change platform.

The integration spans numerous touchpoints throughout the football experience. Stadium sound systems pulse with carefully selected tracks during timeouts and player introductions. NFL Network programming weaves the soundtrack throughout its content calendar, while social media platforms distribute musical moments that extend the game’s reach beyond traditional broadcast audiences.

Angela Ellis on the initiative

Angela Ellis, vice president of original content and entertainment at the NFL, has emphasized music’s central role in fan engagement strategies. According to Ellis, music remains fundamental to how fans experience the NFL, and Songs of the Season serves as a vital connection point. The partnership with Roc Nation celebrates artists who shape culture while providing players and fans with a soundtrack that captures the game’s energy.

Clipse: A comeback for the ages

Brothers Pusha T and No Malice have delivered “Ace Trumpets” from their highly anticipated album Let God Sort Em Out. This marks their first collaborative project since their release Til The Casket Drops, creating unprecedented excitement among hip-hop enthusiasts and NFL audiences alike. Their previous works, including the critically acclaimed Lord Willin’ and Hell Hath No Fury, established them as storytelling masters whose lyrical sophistication matched their commercial appeal.

The duo’s partnership with producer Pharrell Williams created some of hip-hop’s most innovative soundscapes during the early 2000s. Their reunion represents more than nostalgia; it signals a mature artistic evolution that addresses contemporary themes while maintaining their signature narrative complexity. The NFL platform provides an ideal stage for their comeback, introducing their refined sound to millions of viewers.

A diverse playlist

The Songs of the Season playlist showcases musical versatility that mirrors the NFL’s diverse fanbase. Funk legend Bootsy Collins collaborates with emerging artists Barbie T and Zillatron on “Barbie T & Me,” bridging generational gaps through innovative musical fusion. Dorothy delivers rock intensity with “Superhuman,” while Flau’jae and Waka Flocka Flame combine forces on “Courtside,” blending contemporary rap with established hip-hop credibility.

International representation arrives through DJ Snake and J Balvin’s “Noventa,” acknowledging the NFL’s global expansion ambitions. HDBeenDope contributes “Percy Miller,” paying homage to hip-hop entrepreneurship. Additional tracks from Hardrock (“Junkyard”), Clark D (“Locked In”), and NicoTheOwl featuring Rhyan Besco (“Who Gonna Tell ‘Em”) complete a comprehensive musical journey that mirrors football’s emotional intensity.

Where to listen

The complete playlist streams across all major digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. This multi-platform approach ensures maximum accessibility while generating valuable data about listener preferences and engagement patterns. Social media integration amplifies the soundtrack’s reach through shareable content that extends conversations beyond game broadcasts.

The collaboration between the NFL and Roc Nation continues redefining the relationship between sports and music. With Clipse leading the charge, the Songs of the Season promises to deliver an unforgettable auditory experience that resonates with fans both inside and outside stadiums. As the season progresses, the soundtrack will undoubtedly enhance the thrill of game day, making it a celebration of culture, community, and love for the game. The Clipse inclusion represents broader trends in sports entertainment that prioritize authentic cultural connections, ensuring their sophisticated lyricism appeals to mature audiences while their legendary status attracts younger fans discovering their catalog through NFL exposure.