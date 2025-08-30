Latto and 21 Savage spotted on vacation together (photos)

A passers-by snapped a few photos of the rap power couple while they were vacationing

After years of dating incognito, rappers Latto and 21 Savage were reportedly captured together at an undisclosed vacation destination.

Rumors have raged for years that the boyfriend that Latto often mentioned but never identified was veteran spitter 21 Savage. Fans first believe that the pair were linked together at the beginning of he pandemic in 2020 and never stopped trying to find clues to corroborate their beliefs.

For her part, Latto, who was born in Columbus, Ohio, under the name Alyssa Michelle Stephens, has often described her man as very wealthy and that they’ve been locked in for a long time — but she would always stop there.

Internet sleuths kept investigating, trying to crack the case of the mystery man in the 26-year-old’s life, but their efforts to prove it were futile.

Latto and 21 Savage gave few clues

Latto did give off clues as she got a tattoo behind her that read “Sheyaa” — 21 Savage’s was born and raised in London as Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — which had fans convinced that he was her beau.

Meanwhile, other fans swore they noticed the name “Alyssa” behind his ear while getting his braids done one day.

The secret is allegedly out

According to The Shade Room and Hot New Hip Hop, an unidentified member of the paparazzi shot these pics and then uploaded them of the couple.

Fans are ecstatic for the couple

Fans are fawning over the photos that someone took and posted online, saying “we BEEN knew” to “not them finally getting caught slipping!”

“I mean we already knew, it was only a matter of time we caught them together,” one person states The Shade Room’s comment section, while a second fan added. “FINALLY! The first time we spotted them in the wild [three loudly crying emojis].”

“I know whoever took this picture of Latto and 21 savage felt like they got the golden ticket to the chocolate factory [two loudly crying emojis],” and third respondent said, while a fourth user asked, “So latto’s man was 21 savage all along? [loudly crying emoji].”

Others excitedly joined in on the chatter about Latto and 21 Savage.