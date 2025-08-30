NCBCP CEO Melanie L. Campbell on Katrina 20th Anniversary

Black communities still fighting displacement decades after the storm

Twenty years ago today, Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, forever altering the lives of countless families and communities. The storm’s impact was particularly catastrophic for Black residents of New Orleans and surrounding areas, who faced not only the immediate destruction but also systemic barriers that prevented many from returning home.

In the aftermath of Katrina, while floodwaters receded, waves of gentrification swept through historically Black neighborhoods. Rising property values and deliberate development policies displaced thousands of families who had called New Orleans home for generations. Many Black residents found themselves permanently exiled from their communities, unable to afford the cost of return.

During those critical early months following the disaster, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation worked tirelessly to maintain connections between displaced families. Through our partnership with NCBCP state affiliate, the Louisiana Unity Coalition and other community leaders, we helped families navigate the chaos of displacement while keeping vital community bonds intact during an unprecedented crisis.

As families scattered across the South—many finding new homes in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and beyond—we recognized a fundamental truth: displacement could not be allowed to silence their voices. Our teams traveled to these cities and communities, ensuring that displaced New Orleans residents understood their voting rights and could participate in elections that would shape both their new communities and the rebuilding of their former home.

Twenty years later, the Black community continues to feel the profound effects of Hurricane Katrina. The demographic transformation of New Orleans remains stark evidence of how natural disasters can accelerate existing inequalities and permanently alter the fabric of communities.

Yet even as our rights face renewed attacks, the Black community remains on the front lines of the fight for justice and representation. The recent creation of a second majority Black congressional district stands as testament to our community’s persistence in securing appropriate and fair representation for Black voters—a victory that honors the legacy of those who were displaced but refused to be silenced.

As we remember Hurricane Katrina’s 20th anniversary, we honor both those we lost and those who persevered. Their resilience continues to inspire our ongoing work to protect voting rights and ensure that every Black voice is heard in the halls of power.

