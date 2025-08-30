The No. 1 most performed surgery on Black women

The most performed surgery on Black women is the hysterectomy. For decades, this procedure has been disproportionately common among Black women compared to other groups, raising critical questions about healthcare access, systemic inequities and treatment of women’s bodies in medicine.
Understanding why this trend continues and how it affects overall health proves essential for ensuring Black women receive care that is both fair and informed.
The troubling history behind high rates
For generations, Black women have faced a disturbing pattern of undergoing hysterectomies at higher rates and younger ages than their white counterparts. This history connects to:
- Legacy of racial disparities in healthcare
- Historical mistrust between Black patients and medical systems
- Limited access to alternative treatments
- Procedures performed before less invasive options were offered
Many of these surgeries left lasting physical and emotional consequences that continue affecting women today.
Why hysterectomies dominate treatment
A hysterectomy removes the uterus and sometimes the cervix, ovaries and fallopian tubes. The primary reason Black women undergo this surgery is treating uterine fibroids, noncancerous tumors causing:
- Heavy, prolonged bleeding
- Severe pelvic pain
- Fertility complications
- Pressure on other organs
Studies show Black women are three times more likely to develop fibroids and often experience more severe symptoms at earlier ages. Instead of receiving multiple treatment options, many women hear surgery is the most effective path forward.
Overlooked alternatives
While hysterectomies sometimes prove necessary, they aren’t the only solution. Available alternatives include:
Medical treatments:
- Hormone therapy to shrink fibroids
- Pain management medications
- Iron supplements for anemia
Minimally invasive procedures:
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- MRI-guided focused ultrasound
- Myomectomy to remove fibroids only
- Endometrial ablation
Unfortunately, these alternatives aren’t presented equally, particularly in communities where access to advanced care and specialists remains limited. For many Black women, this lack of options means facing life-changing surgery without exploring other paths.
The lasting impact
The decision to undergo hysterectomy extends beyond medical considerations into deeply personal territory. Consequences include:
- Permanent loss of fertility for women hoping to have children
- Hormonal changes affecting overall health
- Impact on sexual health and intimacy
- Emotional effects including grief, loss and frustration
Many Black women describe feeling pressured into surgery or not being fully informed of choices, adding psychological burden to physical recovery.
Systemic inequities driving disparities
The hysterectomy story among Black women cannot be separated from larger systemic issues:
Economic barriers: Limited insurance coverage restricting treatment options
Geographic disparities: Fewer specialists in underserved communities
Educational gaps: Inadequate patient education about alternatives
Implicit bias: Healthcare providers more likely to recommend surgery over conservative treatments for Black patients
Limited research: Historically less funding for fibroids research despite disproportionate impact
Creating better solutions
Addressing this crisis requires awareness and action on multiple fronts:
- Expanding access to fibroid education and treatment information
- Training providers to eliminate treatment recommendation bias
- Increasing specialist availability in underserved areas
- Funding research into fibroid causes and treatments
- Creating community support networks
- Advocating for insurance coverage of all treatment options
Healthcare providers must commit to listening, respecting patient choices and ensuring all women receive comprehensive information about their options.
Empowering informed choices
Every Black woman deserves the opportunity to make informed decisions about her body and future, free from systemic pressures limiting options. This means:
- Demanding second opinions before major surgery
- Researching all available treatments
- Connecting with support groups and advocacy organizations
- Documenting symptoms to advocate effectively
- Asking providers about their treatment recommendation patterns
The path forward
The prevalence of hysterectomies among Black women reflects a larger healthcare challenge: ensuring every woman has a voice in treatment decisions. By raising awareness, challenging medical norms and demanding care equity, communities can work toward reducing unnecessary surgeries.
Change requires collective action from patients, providers, researchers and policymakers. Only through sustained effort can we create a healthcare system where treatment recommendations depend on individual needs rather than systemic biases.
The goal isn’t eliminating hysterectomies when medically necessary but ensuring Black women receive the same range of options, respect and consideration given to all patients. That future demands action today.