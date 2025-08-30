The No. 1 most performed surgery on Black women

How systemic inequities drive hysterectomy rates and what must change

The most performed surgery on Black women is the hysterectomy. For decades, this procedure has been disproportionately common among Black women compared to other groups, raising critical questions about healthcare access, systemic inequities and treatment of women’s bodies in medicine.

Understanding why this trend continues and how it affects overall health proves essential for ensuring Black women receive care that is both fair and informed.

The troubling history behind high rates

For generations, Black women have faced a disturbing pattern of undergoing hysterectomies at higher rates and younger ages than their white counterparts. This history connects to:

Legacy of racial disparities in healthcare

Historical mistrust between Black patients and medical systems

Limited access to alternative treatments

Procedures performed before less invasive options were offered

Many of these surgeries left lasting physical and emotional consequences that continue affecting women today.

Why hysterectomies dominate treatment

A hysterectomy removes the uterus and sometimes the cervix, ovaries and fallopian tubes. The primary reason Black women undergo this surgery is treating uterine fibroids, noncancerous tumors causing:

Heavy, prolonged bleeding

Severe pelvic pain

Fertility complications

Pressure on other organs

Studies show Black women are three times more likely to develop fibroids and often experience more severe symptoms at earlier ages. Instead of receiving multiple treatment options, many women hear surgery is the most effective path forward.

Overlooked alternatives

While hysterectomies sometimes prove necessary, they aren’t the only solution. Available alternatives include:

Medical treatments:

Hormone therapy to shrink fibroids

Pain management medications

Iron supplements for anemia

Minimally invasive procedures:

Uterine fibroid embolization

MRI-guided focused ultrasound

Myomectomy to remove fibroids only

Endometrial ablation

Unfortunately, these alternatives aren’t presented equally, particularly in communities where access to advanced care and specialists remains limited. For many Black women, this lack of options means facing life-changing surgery without exploring other paths.

The lasting impact

The decision to undergo hysterectomy extends beyond medical considerations into deeply personal territory. Consequences include:

Permanent loss of fertility for women hoping to have children

Hormonal changes affecting overall health

Impact on sexual health and intimacy

Emotional effects including grief, loss and frustration

Many Black women describe feeling pressured into surgery or not being fully informed of choices, adding psychological burden to physical recovery.

Systemic inequities driving disparities

The hysterectomy story among Black women cannot be separated from larger systemic issues:

Economic barriers: Limited insurance coverage restricting treatment options

Geographic disparities: Fewer specialists in underserved communities

Educational gaps: Inadequate patient education about alternatives

Implicit bias: Healthcare providers more likely to recommend surgery over conservative treatments for Black patients

Limited research: Historically less funding for fibroids research despite disproportionate impact

Creating better solutions

Addressing this crisis requires awareness and action on multiple fronts:

Expanding access to fibroid education and treatment information

Training providers to eliminate treatment recommendation bias

Increasing specialist availability in underserved areas

Funding research into fibroid causes and treatments

Creating community support networks

Advocating for insurance coverage of all treatment options

Healthcare providers must commit to listening, respecting patient choices and ensuring all women receive comprehensive information about their options.

Empowering informed choices

Every Black woman deserves the opportunity to make informed decisions about her body and future, free from systemic pressures limiting options. This means:

Demanding second opinions before major surgery

Researching all available treatments

Connecting with support groups and advocacy organizations

Documenting symptoms to advocate effectively

Asking providers about their treatment recommendation patterns

The path forward

The prevalence of hysterectomies among Black women reflects a larger healthcare challenge: ensuring every woman has a voice in treatment decisions. By raising awareness, challenging medical norms and demanding care equity, communities can work toward reducing unnecessary surgeries.

Change requires collective action from patients, providers, researchers and policymakers. Only through sustained effort can we create a healthcare system where treatment recommendations depend on individual needs rather than systemic biases.

The goal isn’t eliminating hysterectomies when medically necessary but ensuring Black women receive the same range of options, respect and consideration given to all patients. That future demands action today.