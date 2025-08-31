More than 300,000 Black women out of work this Labor Day

By Britney Whaley, Southeast Regional Director, Working Families Party and Bet On Us

Labor Day 2025 challenges us to celebrate American workers while directly confronting the systematic removal of more than 300,000 Black women from the workforce. This expulsion marks an intentional undoing of economic protections established by the Civil Rights Act of 1964, threatening decades of progress.

The historical context demands examination. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act explicitly prohibited employment discrimination based on race and sex and created pathways to civil service positions that facilitated the rise of Black families into the middle class. For Black women specifically, federal employment became a protection against private-sector discrimination. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Black women comprise 12 percent of the federal workforce, despite constituting only 7 percent of the national population. These positions provided not just paychecks but also pension security, health care benefits and the intergenerational wealth transfer mechanisms that anchor middle-class families.

The causal implementation of this employment exodus reveals deliberate policy choices. The Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) restructuring eliminated positions in departments where the majority of the workforce is women, including the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Education, Health and Human Services, Treasury, and Housing and Urban Development. These agencies have historically employed Black women at higher rates than the private sector has. The simultaneous dismantling of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) infrastructure removed critical institutional safeguards against discriminatory practices, which were a key economic equalizer for Black women.

The macroeconomic implications extend beyond individual hardship. Americanprogress.org reported that, in 2023,”69 percent of Black mothers were breadwinners for their families.” This labor market expulsion threatens the overall well-being of Black communities, including housing stability, educational outcomes and consumer spending patterns.

The threat to Black women is severe. The intersectional vulnerabilities are particularly acute and compound existing wage disparities. According to equalrights.org, Black women earn 66 cents for every dollar paid to white men. The combined exclusion of civil service jobs and the removal of DEI create the perfect storm of economic marginalization for Black women in America. What we are witnessing transcends cyclical unemployment; it represents the systematic destruction of civil rights era economic protections.

Gender economist, Katica Roy, says the workforce exodus of Black women “sucked over $37 billion out of the U.S. GDP.” Our displacement from the workforce represents not just lost wages, but also abandoned dreams, disrupted families and communities stripped of their economic anchors.

We must act beyond performative diversity. We must demand substantive economic restructuring that centers solidarity across racial lines and directly addresses the vulnerabilities faced by Black women in the workforce. Now is the time to advocate for specific policies: restore and expand workplace protections, reenact DEI safeguards and ensure that Black women have equitable access to federal employment opportunities. We must support legislators and organizations that champion these reforms and hold policymakers accountable for action.

This Labor Day, as we honor those whose labor built this nation’s wealth, we must reckon with the deliberate dismantling of economic mobility and security for Black women.

We need collective action to defend the economic mobility of Black women. The question before us isn’t whether we can afford to act; it is whether our democracy can survive if we refuse to do so.

About Britney Whaley

Britney Whaley is the Southeast Regional Director for Working Families Party and Bet on Us. She stands at the forefront of progressive political strategy. She holds over 15 years of transformative leadership across government and movement-building organizations. As Southeast regional director for the Working Families Party and Bet on Us, she is the architect of programming that builds governing power for BIPOC and working-class communities. She leverages her distinctive expertise in cultivating next-generation leaders and designing innovative programs that address critical gaps in the progressive ecosystem. Her political acumen has proven instrumental in coalition building around bold policy initiatives that challenge traditional power dynamics and advance systemic change, delivering victories for marginalized communities across the Southeast region.

Britney is an alumnus of Howard University and George Mason University, where she earned her Master of Public Policy.