Here’s 5 stunning stars joining Dancing with the Stars 2025

The ballroom is about to get a major upgrade as Dancing with the Stars Season 34 prepares to dazzle audiences this fall. ABC’s beloved dance competition continues building anticipation with its latest cast announcements, featuring an impressive mix of social media superstars, reality television personalities, and one particularly notable performer fresh from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour.

Set to premiere September 16, the upcoming season promises to deliver the same high-energy performances and dramatic eliminations that have made the show a consistent ratings powerhouse. Last season’s success broke multiple records while crowning Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei and professional partner Jenna Johnson as champions, setting the bar exceptionally high for Season 34 competitors.

The familiar faces of hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro return to guide viewers through each week’s performances, while judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough prepare to score the celebrity contestants as they navigate their ballroom journeys.

Taylor Swift connection brings star power

Jan Ravnik emerges as perhaps the most intriguing addition to Season 34’s professional dancer lineup. The talented performer gained worldwide recognition as Taylor Swift’s dance partner during the Eras tour’s breathtaking performances, particularly their memorable collaboration during the song that captured millions of hearts across sold-out stadiums.

His social media presence exploded alongside his touring success, accumulating over 700,000 Instagram followers and nearly 598,000 TikTok fans who followed his behind-the-scenes content from the tour. Ravnik’s announcement on Good Morning America cleverly referenced Swift’s lyrics, declaring that the mirrorball trophy never goes out of style and expressing his determination to claim victory.

The former Eras tour dancer brings professional-level experience and an established fanbase that could prove advantageous in the competition’s viewer voting segments. His transition from supporting one of music’s biggest stars to competing for television’s most coveted dance trophy represents a natural career progression that fans are eager to witness.

Reality television royalty enters the ballroom

Jen Affleck arrives as one half of the Mormon Wives representation, bringing her substantial social media influence from Hulu’s breakout reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. With over 1 million Instagram followers and an impressive 2.1 million TikTok audience, Affleck has built her platform documenting motherhood and family life with authentic relatability.

Her participation alongside fellow cast member Whitney Leavitt creates an interesting dynamic, as viewers will watch former MomTok personalities compete against each other for the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Whitney Leavitt completes the Mormon Wives duo, bringing her own unique perspective as one of MomTok’s former leaders. The Utah-based content creator helped establish the influential community of mothers who transformed social media content creation, making their mark before reality television fame elevated their profiles even further.

The chemistry between Affleck and Leavitt, evident in their joint casting announcement video, suggests their friendly rivalry could become one of Season 34’s most compelling storylines. Both women expressed excitement about representing their show and bringing MomTok energy to the dance floor.

Social media sensation takes center stage

Alix Earle represents the power of digital influence, entering the competition as one of America’s most prominent social media personalities. Her astronomical following includes 7.5 million TikTok fans and 4.3 million Instagram devotees who tune in for her lifestyle content and authentic personality.

Beyond social media success, Earle has expanded her brand through various ventures, including her popular podcast “Hot Mess” and her groundbreaking collaboration with Sports Illustrated. She made history as the publication’s first digital cover model in 2024 before appearing in the 2025 Swimsuit issue, demonstrating her crossover appeal from digital platforms to traditional media.

Her transition to competitive dancing represents another bold career move that could introduce her massive online audience to the show while potentially securing strong fan voting support throughout the season.

Wildlife conservation meets entertainment

Robert Irwin brings international appeal and a powerful family legacy to Season 34. The Australian wildlife conservationist carries forward his late father Steve Irwin’s mission while working alongside his mother and sister at Australia Zoo, continuing the family’s dedication to animal protection and education.

His participation creates a fascinating parallel to his sister Bindi’s Dancing with the Stars journey, as she claimed the mirrorball trophy in 2015 partnered with current judge Derek Hough. This family connection adds emotional depth to Robert’s competition, as he seeks to honor both his father’s memory and his sister’s dancing legacy.

Irwin’s authentic enthusiasm shone through his casting announcement at Hulu’s Get Real event, where he appeared characteristically with a snake draped around his neck while expressing genuine excitement about joining the prestigious competition.

The diverse Season 34 cast promises compelling television as these five personalities prepare to trade their comfort zones for sequins, spray tans, and the pressure of live television performances.