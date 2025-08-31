5 must-see matches at WWE Clash in Paris this Sunday

WWE brings its signature entertainment back to European soil this Sunday when Clash in Paris takes center stage in Nanterre, France. The event marks another chapter in the company’s European expansion, following previous successful shows in Cardiff, Wales and Glasgow, Scotland.

John Cena’s retirement tour continues against Logan Paul

The biggest draw of the evening features WWE legend John Cena facing off against social media star-turned-wrestler Logan Paul. This matchup represents a fascinating clash between old-school wrestling tradition and modern digital-age celebrity crossover appeal.

Cena’s farewell tour has captured the attention of wrestling fans worldwide, especially after his recent loss to Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE championship at SummerSlam. The 16-time world champion suffered additional humiliation when Brock Lesnar launched a surprise attack following that defeat, adding fuel to his motivation heading into Paris.

Paul has established himself as a legitimate competitor despite his unconventional path to professional wrestling. The controversial influencer has consistently surprised critics with his in-ring abilities, though facing a wrestling icon like Cena presents his biggest test yet.

Fatal four-way threatens Seth Rollins’ championship reign

World heavyweight champion Seth Rollins faces his most dangerous title defense yet in a fatal four-way elimination match. The champion must survive challenges from three formidable opponents: CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

This match structure creates maximum drama since Rollins could lose his championship without being the one pinned or forced to submit. The fatal four-way format has historically produced unexpected results, making this one of the most unpredictable contests on the card.

Rollins captured the world heavyweight championship in dramatic fashion, but maintaining his grip on the gold against three hungry contenders represents an entirely different challenge. Each opponent brings unique strengths that could exploit different weaknesses in the champion’s game.

Roman Reigns seeks revenge against Bronson Reed

Former undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns steps into the ring with powerhouse Bronson Reed in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter. Their rivalry escalated when Reed repeatedly humiliated Reigns by stealing his shoes during post-match beatdowns, creating personal animosity beyond simple competition.

Reed enters this match with additional support, as former Reigns advisor Paul Heyman now stands in his corner. This alliance adds psychological warfare to an already intense physical matchup, as Heyman’s presence serves as a constant reminder of Reigns’ past associations.

The size and strength advantage that Reed possesses creates genuine uncertainty about the outcome. His ability to absorb punishment while delivering devastating offense has made him one of wrestling’s most feared competitors.

Women’s championship on the line

Women’s intercontinental champion Becky Lynch defends her title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in a rare singles appearance for the former champion. Lynch has established herself as one of wrestling’s premier performers, while Bella’s return brings nostalgic appeal and veteran experience.

This championship match represents different eras of women’s wrestling colliding. Lynch embodies the modern evolution of female performers who compete at the highest levels, while Bella represents the foundation that helped build today’s opportunities.

Irish pride at stake in special attraction

The card concludes with Sheamus facing Rusev in a “good ol’ fashioned donnybrook” match, bringing their weeks-long brawling rivalry to a definitive conclusion. This stipulation allows both competitors to utilize their brawling styles without traditional wrestling restrictions.

Sheamus brings his Celtic warrior mentality to this encounter, while Rusev’s recent WWE return has generated mixed reactions from audiences. The special match stipulation suggests management expects an particularly physical confrontation between these two powerhouses.

The donnybrook format typically favors competitors who excel at street-fight style encounters, giving both men opportunities to showcase their toughness and resilience. Previous matches between similar competitors have produced memorable moments that resonate with audiences long after the final bell.

WWE’s return to Europe continues the company’s global expansion strategy while providing international fans with premium live entertainment. The combination of established stars, rising talent, and championship implications creates an event worthy of the company’s growing international presence.