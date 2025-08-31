Here’s what happened in Rudy Giuliani’s serious car crash

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani remains hospitalized after sustaining severe injuries in a high-speed vehicle collision that occurred Saturday evening in New Hampshire. The 81-year-old political figure suffered multiple fractures and other significant trauma that required immediate medical attention.

Michael Ragusa, serving as Giuliani’s spokesperson, confirmed the extent of the injuries Sunday, revealing a concerning list of medical complications. The former mayor was diagnosed with fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations across his body, and various contusions. Additional injuries affected his left arm and lower leg, painting a picture of the collision’s devastating impact.

The crash occurred during what appeared to be an evening of helping others in need. According to Ragusa’s account, Giuliani had stopped to assist a woman who flagged him down, identifying herself as a domestic violence victim seeking help. The former mayor took time to render assistance and contacted emergency services on her behalf.

Circumstances surrounding the collision

The timeline of events leading to the crash remains somewhat unclear, though Ragusa emphasized that Giuliani remained at the scene with the domestic violence victim until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety. The connection between this good Samaritan act and the subsequent high-speed collision that injured Giuliani has not been fully explained by authorities or his representatives.

The spokesperson took care to clarify that the crash was not a targeted attack, addressing potential speculation about whether the collision was intentional given Giuliani’s controversial political history. This clarification suggests there may have been initial concerns about the circumstances, though no evidence points to deliberate harm.

New Hampshire state police have not yet released their preliminary findings about the crash, including details about the other vehicle involved or potential charges. The investigation continues as Giuliani recovers from his injuries in a local medical facility.

A controversial political legacy

Giuliani’s current predicament adds another chapter to a life that has seen dramatic highs and devastating lows throughout his decades-long public career. His rise to prominence began in the 1980s as a federal prosecutor in New York, where he built a reputation for taking on organized crime and corruption cases that made headlines across the nation.

His transformation into a national political figure accelerated during his tenure as New York City mayor from 1994 to 2001. The role brought him widespread recognition, particularly for his leadership during the September 11 attacks, which earned him the title “America’s Mayor” and elevated his status to near-heroic levels in the public consciousness.

The mayor’s office served as a launching pad for broader political ambitions. Giuliani mounted a presidential campaign in 2008, seeking the Republican nomination with hopes of translating his New York success into national appeal. Though the campaign ultimately failed to gain traction, it demonstrated his continued relevance in American politics.

From trusted advisor to legal troubles

Giuliani’s relationship with Donald Trump during the first presidential term marked another significant phase of his career. Serving as a close advisor and personal attorney, he became one of Trump’s most visible defenders and advocates across various political controversies and legal challenges.

However, his role in promoting unfounded claims about the 2020 election results led to severe professional and financial consequences. Giuliani became a central figure in spreading theories about voting irregularities and alleged fraud, despite courts repeatedly rejecting such claims due to lack of credible evidence.

The legal repercussions proved devastating to both his career and finances. Professional sanctions resulted in his disbarment in both New York and Washington, D.C., effectively ending his ability to practice law in these crucial jurisdictions. The loss of his legal license represented a dramatic fall for someone who had built his reputation as a prosecutor and legal expert.

Financial and legal consequences

Perhaps most damaging was the $146 million judgment against Giuliani for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. The substantial award stemmed from his role in spreading false information about the women, causing them significant personal and professional harm through harassment and threats from individuals who believed the unfounded claims.

The overwhelming financial burden forced Giuliani to declare bankruptcy, a remarkable turn for someone who once commanded significant speaking fees and legal retainers. The bankruptcy proceedings continue as he attempts to navigate the massive judgment while managing other ongoing legal expenses and obligations.

Despite these challenges, Giuliani has maintained his innocence regarding various allegations and continues defending his actions during the post-2020 election period. His legal team continues fighting multiple cases across different jurisdictions.

The current hospitalization adds a human element to the ongoing legal and financial struggles, reminding observers that beneath the political controversies lies an elderly individual now facing serious health challenges following a traumatic accident.