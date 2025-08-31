Houston’s Labor Day weather may not be what you think

Stormy skies may affect holiday plans, but relief is on the way by midweek.

For many families in Houston, Labor Day weekend is usually a time for backyard barbecues, beach outings and enjoying the final long holiday before fall routines begin. But this year, the weather is putting a damper on some of those plans. A wave of storms is sweeping across southeast Texas, bringing heavy rain, flight delays and the possibility of localized flooding.

While the gloomy skies may linger through Monday, the good news is that relief is on the horizon as early as Tuesday. Cooler mornings and lower humidity will make for a more comfortable start to September, even as forecasters keep an eye on activity in the tropics. To help you plan your weekend and week ahead, here are five important updates from the forecast.

1. flood advisories remain in effect

Parts of southeast Texas are currently under flood advisories, a reminder that conditions can change quickly when heavy rain moves in. Counties including Harris, Galveston and Brazoria are experiencing advisories through the afternoon, while sections of Montgomery County are also impacted.

These alerts are particularly important for people living in low-lying areas or places with poor drainage. Even minor flooding can disrupt travel, damage property and create dangerous driving conditions. Experts recommend paying close attention to water levels, especially in neighborhoods that have seen flooding in past storms.

2. airports face ground stops

Storms are also causing headaches for travelers heading in and out of Houston during the holiday weekend. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) have both been affected by temporary ground stops. Initially set to last until the early afternoon, the stoppages may be extended depending on how storms develop.

Flight disruptions are always frustrating, but they can be especially stressful during a holiday weekend when many travelers are hoping to reunite with family or return from summer vacations. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status regularly and plan for the possibility of extended delays. Those traveling with children or connecting flights should build in extra flexibility.

3. heavy rain brings flooding risk

One of the biggest concerns this weekend is the potential for street flooding. Meteorologists have placed the Houston viewing area at a two out of four risk level, meaning the conditions are ripe for quick bursts of rain. Some locations could see two to four inches fall in a short time.

That much rain can quickly overwhelm storm drains, leaving drivers stranded on roadways that appeared safe only minutes earlier. The best advice remains simple: avoid flooded roads entirely. Not only can floodwaters be deeper than they appear, but moving water can also sweep away vehicles, even large trucks or SUVs. For anyone heading to holiday gatherings, checking the radar before leaving home is essential.

4. relief expected after the holiday

For Houstonians longing for blue skies, better weather is not far away. Starting Tuesday, rain chances begin to taper off. Along with the decrease in showers, humidity levels are expected to drop, making outdoor activities much more comfortable.

By midweek, some neighborhoods could even wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s. After a long stretch of sweltering mornings, this cooler air will feel like a refreshing change. It may not last forever, but it offers a welcome break for families eager to get outside for school drop-offs, evening walks or simply opening windows for the first time in months.

5. tropical wave being monitored

Even as local storms ease, meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa, with the National Hurricane Center giving it a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next week.

The timing comes as hurricane season approaches its peak, which occurs in less than two weeks. For Houston residents, this is a reminder that staying prepared is critical. While the system may not pose an immediate threat, forecasters caution that conditions in the tropics can change quickly.

outlook for the week

Labor Day weekend in Houston may feel wetter than most had hoped, but there is still room to enjoy the holiday between passing showers. Families heading to local parks or planning cookouts might have to dodge rain at times, yet the storms are expected to move in waves rather than settle overhead all day.

By Tuesday, those gloomy skies will give way to more comfortable weather, providing a chance to enjoy the outdoors without the heavy heat and sticky humidity. And while the tropics serve as a reminder of the season’s unpredictability, Houstonians can take comfort in knowing that the week ahead promises a much brighter and calmer outlook.