Here’s 5 major retailers ditching Labor Day hours

Labor Day 2025 marks the unofficial end of summer as families across America transition from vacation mode back to school routines and work schedules. This federal holiday on September 1 honors the contributions of American workers while providing a final long weekend to enjoy before autumn arrives.

The three-day weekend creates the perfect opportunity for last-minute shopping, whether you need back-to-school supplies, home improvement materials, or simply want to stock up on groceries. However, navigating which businesses remain open and which observe the holiday can be confusing.

Understanding store hours and service availability helps you plan your Labor Day activities without unexpected surprises. From major retailers to essential services, here’s your comprehensive guide to what’s operating normally and what’s taking a well-deserved break.

Major retailers staying open

Most big-box stores continue regular operations on Labor Day, making it convenient for shoppers seeking holiday deals or everyday essentials. Target locations across the country maintain their standard hours, while Walmart stores also operate on their typical Monday schedule.

Home Depot recognizes Labor Day as a prime shopping opportunity for DIY enthusiasts and contractors. The home improvement giant keeps its doors open with regular hours, often featuring special promotions on tools, appliances, and seasonal items.

Pharmacies present a mixed picture for the holiday. Walgreens stores follow their regular Monday hours, but most pharmacy counters close for the day. The exceptions include 24-hour locations and select stores in high-traffic areas. CVS takes a different approach, keeping both stores and pharmacy services available, though individual location hours may vary.

Grocery store operations

Grocery shopping remains largely accessible on Labor Day, though some popular chains modify their approach. Whole Foods Market keeps most locations open with regular hours, but customers should verify their local store’s schedule as some may operate with reduced hours.

Trader Joe’s maintains its commitment to customer service by operating all locations during normal hours. The California-based chain views Labor Day as a regular business day for grocery needs.

The Kroger family of stores, including Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Pick ‘n Save, and Ralphs, continues normal operations. These widespread grocery chains ensure customers can complete their weekly shopping without disruption.

Aldi takes a more conservative approach, with many locations operating on reduced hours. The German discount chain varies its schedule by location, so checking your local store’s specific hours prevents disappointment.

Costco warehouse clubs close entirely for Labor Day. The membership-based retailer gives its employees the day off, so bulk shopping plans need adjustment for the holiday.

Shipping and postal services

The United States Postal Service observes Labor Day as a federal holiday, suspending regular mail delivery and pickup services. Post offices remain closed, and no mail processing occurs during the holiday.

UPS follows suit by halting standard pickup and delivery operations. Most UPS stores and customer centers close for the day. However, UPS Express Critical maintains operations for time-sensitive shipments requiring emergency delivery.

FedEx implements a mixed approach to Labor Day operations. Most standard FedEx services suspend operations, including ground delivery and express services. FedEx Office locations offering printing and shipping services operate with modified hours that vary by location. FedEx Custom Critical continues serving customers who need specialized logistics support.

Financial institutions and markets

Traditional banking takes a holiday break on Labor Day. Most bank branches close their doors for the federal banking holiday, though ATM networks and online banking platforms continue operating normally. Customers can access accounts, transfer funds, and complete basic transactions through digital channels.

The financial markets also pause trading activities. Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq close for Labor Day, giving traders and market makers a day off from the typical Monday trading session.

Government and public services

Federal, state, and local government offices observe the Labor Day holiday by closing their doors. This includes Social Security offices, passport agencies, and federal courthouses.

The Department of Motor Vehicles suspends operations in most states, so vehicle registration, license renewals, and testing appointments need rescheduling. Public libraries, typically funded by local governments, also close for the holiday.

Court systems at all levels shut down for Labor Day. Criminal, civil, and traffic courts postpone proceedings until Tuesday, September 2.