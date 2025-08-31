Minnesota State Fair visitors trapped during protest

Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair experienced temporary disruption Saturday afternoon when peaceful demonstrators gathered near the main entrance, prompting officials to close Gate 5 for approximately 90 minutes before normal operations resumed.

The demonstration began around 1:08 p.m. at the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway, forcing fair organizers to temporarily restrict access through their primary entry point. Security personnel reopened the gate at 2:32 p.m. after protesters moved away from the immediate area, allowing vehicle traffic and pedestrian access to return to normal patterns.

Black Lives Matter organizes annual demonstration

This marked the 10th consecutive year that activists have gathered at the state fair to advocate for various social justice causes. Black Lives Matter served as the primary organizing force behind Saturday’s peaceful assembly, which originated at nearby Hamline Park before proceeding to the fairgrounds entrance.

Traffic monitoring cameras captured images of dozens of participants carrying signs addressing multiple issues, including one prominently displaying a message calling for boycotts of Target Corporation. The demonstrators remained outside the fairgrounds perimeter and made no apparent attempts to enter the actual fair property.

St. Paul Police Sergeant Toy Vixayvong confirmed that law enforcement maintained close observation throughout the event, describing the gathering as entirely peaceful with no incidents requiring intervention. Officers positioned themselves strategically to monitor the situation while allowing constitutionally protected free speech activities to proceed without interference.

Memorial tribute drives organizer’s participation

Monique Cullars-Doty, a prominent Black Lives Matter activist, founded this annual tradition to honor her nephew Marcus Golden, who died in an officer-involved shooting in St. Paul during 2015. She continues participating each year as a way to keep his memory alive while drawing attention to ongoing concerns about police accountability.

This year’s demonstration carried additional emotional weight as participants released balloons to commemorate two children killed earlier in the week during a shooting incident at Annunciation Catholic Church. The memorial aspect added solemnity to what organizers positioned as both remembrance and advocacy.

Cullars-Doty previously explained that she envisions attending the fair with her nephew during happier times, making the location particularly meaningful for her annual tribute. The presence of St. Paul police officers patrolling the fairgrounds serves as a constant reminder of the issues that motivated her initial involvement in activism.

Multiple groups unite behind diverse causes

At least 10 different organizations signed onto a formal news release announcing Saturday’s demonstration, presenting a comprehensive list of demands spanning various progressive priorities. The coalition called for state divestment from Israel, enhanced community oversight of police departments, and stronger legal protections for LGBTQ individuals.

The broad coalition approach reflects how modern social justice movements often unite diverse groups under shared advocacy umbrellas. Participants represented causes ranging from international affairs to local policing policies, demonstrating the interconnected nature of contemporary activism.

Fair officials implemented contingency plans during the closure, directing visitors toward alternative entrance points to minimize disruption to the overall fairgoing experience. Bus transportation services using Gate 5 temporarily suspended operations before resuming normal schedules once the entrance reopened.

Fair operations continue through Labor Day

The Minnesota State Fair continues its annual run through Labor Day on September 1, maintaining daily operations from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Labor Day hours are shortened, with grounds closing at 9 p.m. to conclude the traditional summer celebration.

General admission pricing remains $20 for visitors aged 13 through 64, with reduced rates of $18 for seniors over 65 and children between 5 and 12 years old. Children under 4 enter free of charge, while advance purchase options offer $17 tickets through participating retailers and online platforms.

Advance ticket buyers can choose digital storage on mobile devices, printed versions, or physical delivery for an additional $5 shipping fee. Same-day purchases are available online from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., with a maximum limit of 12 tickets per order to prevent scalping and ensure fair access.

The temporary disruption represents a minor interruption in what organizers expect to be one of the most successful fair seasons in recent memory. The combination of favorable weather conditions, popular entertainment options, and traditional food offerings continues drawing visitors from across the Upper Midwest region.