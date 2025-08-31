Will Smith cleverly fires back at AI concert crowd rumors

Will Smith has delivered the perfect comeback to critics who accused him of using artificial intelligence to create fake crowds at his recent concert, responding with a video so clever it has fans and celebrities alike applauding his sense of humor.

The controversy began earlier this month when the actor posted an Instagram video from his Based on a True Story tour, showing himself performing his song “You Can Make It” for what appeared to be an enthusiastic audience. However, viewers quickly began scrutinizing the footage, with many claiming the crowd looked artificially generated.

Green Day joins the conversation

The rumors gained additional traction when rock band Green Day appeared to reference the controversy on their own social media. The group shared a concert video on Instagram with a pointed caption reading “Don’t need A.I. for our crowds,” seemingly throwing shade at Smith’s situation.

This celebrity commentary amplified the discussion further, bringing the alleged AI controversy into mainstream entertainment news and putting pressure on Smith to address the growing speculation.

The brilliant cat reveal response

Rather than issuing a traditional denial, Smith chose a completely unexpected approach on August 30th. The actor posted a new Instagram video that appeared to show another concert performance, complete with his characteristic energy and showmanship.

The video begins with Smith addressing what appears to be another packed venue, shouting enthusiastically about turning up the energy level. He asks if everyone is ready for the show, building anticipation in his typical charismatic style.

Smith then begins counting down to amp up the crowd’s excitement, and as the camera pans across the audience, viewers are treated to an absolutely unexpected sight. Instead of showing a human audience, the camera reveals rows upon rows of digital cats filling the concert venue.

The feline audience appears to be enthusiastically enjoying the performance, creating a surreal and hilarious visual that perfectly addresses the AI allegations while showcasing Smith’s willingness to embrace absurdity.

Creative collaboration behind the scenes

The video was created in collaboration with Tyler Bernabe, known professionally as jboogxcreative, a digital creator who specializes in mixed media content incorporating artificial intelligence and visual effects. This partnership allowed Smith to create a response that was both technically impressive and comedically brilliant.

Smith captioned his post with “Crowd was poppin’ tonite!!” though many fans noted the audience appeared to be more accurately described as “skippity pappin'” given their feline nature.

Celebrity friends react

The creative response immediately caught the attention of Smith’s celebrity friends and colleagues. Questlove, the renowned drummer and producer, admitted the digital cats startled him, while Tatyana Ali, Smith’s former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, showed her support for his creative approach.

Fans embrace the humor

Social media users quickly embraced Smith’s cat-filled response, with many creating their own cat-related puns and jokes. Comments flooded in with phrases like “That crowd was not catting around” and “Ya gotta be kitten me,” showing how the audience appreciated both the humor and the clever way Smith addressed the controversy.

The response represents a masterclass in crisis management through humor, transforming a potentially damaging rumor into an opportunity for positive engagement with fans and media coverage.

Modern celebrity crisis management

Smith‘s approach demonstrates his understanding of modern social media culture, where humor and creativity often prove more effective than traditional public relations responses. By collaborating with a digital artist known for AI and VFX work, he also showed appreciation for the technology that was at the center of the original controversy.

The cat concert video has become a perfect example of how celebrities can transform potentially negative situations into opportunities for creative expression and positive fan engagement, proving that sometimes the best response to serious accusations is simply not to take them too seriously.