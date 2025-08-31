Why Taylor Townsend’s US Open dream faces brutal test

The most compelling underdog story of the 2025 US Open reaches a crossroads Sunday when Taylor Townsend faces her toughest challenge yet. The 29-year-old American has captivated fans with her fearless play and vintage serve-and-volley style, but now confronts a two-time Grand Slam champion who knows how to handle pressure.

World No. 139 Townsend has defied expectations throughout the tournament, eliminating higher-ranked opponents while showcasing the aggressive net play that makes her unique on today’s tour. Her path to the round of 16 includes victories over former top-10 player Jelena Ostapenko and No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva, proving she belongs among tennis elite despite her ranking.

The left-hander from Chicago has yet to drop a set through three rounds, improving her 2025 record to 19-13. Her exceptional week in New York represents the culmination of a season that has seen improvement primarily on American courts, with quarterfinal appearances in Washington DC and strong showings in Miami and Cincinnati.

Former world No. 2 brings championship experience

Barbora Krejcikova enters Sunday’s match as the betting favorite despite her own challenges this season. The 29-year-old Czech star missed significant time due to injuries during the first half of 2025, returning to action with mixed results before finding form at the US Open.

Currently ranked 62nd, Krejcikova possesses the credentials that separate her from most opponents. Her resume includes Roland Garros and Wimbledon singles titles, plus a former ranking of No. 2 in the world. The veteran has demonstrated remarkable mental fortitude in Grand Slam environments, often elevating her game when stakes are highest.

Her journey to the round of 16 included victories over Victoria Mboko, Moyuka Uchijima, and Emma Navarro. While serving below 60% on first serves throughout the tournament, Krejcikova has compensated with tactical awareness and clutch shot-making when needed most.

Historical matchup favors the experienced champion

The players met once before, in 2017 at a tournament in Launceston, Australia, where Krejcikova overcame an early deficit to win 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-2. That match occurred during different phases of both careers, but it demonstrated Krejcikova’s ability to solve Townsend’s aggressive style after initial struggles.

Eight years later, both women have evolved significantly. Townsend has refined her serve-and-volley approach while adding power to her ground strokes. Meanwhile, Krejcikova has accumulated invaluable experience competing at tennis highest levels, winning major championships that provide confidence in crucial moments.

Contrasting styles create fascinating tactical battle

Townsend’s serve-and-volley approach represents a throwback to tennis earlier eras, making her one of the few players consistently employing this strategy on the women’s tour. Her ability to take time away from opponents by charging the net creates unique pressure that many modern players struggle to handle.

The American’s left-handed serve adds another dimension to her game, particularly effective when she can set up aggressive net approaches. Her success this week suggests she has found the right balance between attacking the net and selecting appropriate moments to stay back.

Krejcikova counters with exceptional court coverage and tactical intelligence developed through years of high-level competition. Her experience facing diverse playing styles in Grand Slam matches provides valuable preparation for handling Townsend’s unconventional approach.

Home crowd support amplifies American’s chances

Playing at Louis Armstrong Stadium with passionate home support could provide Townsend additional motivation. American tennis fans have embraced her underdog story and unique playing style, creating an atmosphere that could unsettle her more accomplished opponent.

However, Krejcikova has proven capable of performing under hostile conditions throughout her career. Her Grand Slam titles came in environments where she faced crowd opposition, demonstrating the mental strength required for championship-level tennis.

Winner advances to face elite competition

The victor will face either Jessica Pegula or Li Qinwen in the quarterfinals, adding stakes to Sunday’s encounter. For Townsend, reaching the quarterfinals would represent a career-best Grand Slam result and validate her resurgent 2025 season.

Krejcikova seeks to return to the tournament’s second week, where her championship experience could prove decisive against remaining opponents. Her previous major victories demonstrate the ability to maintain peak performance throughout extended Grand Slam runs.

Betting markets favor Krejcikova with approximately 61% implied probability of victory, but tennis unpredictability makes Townsend a dangerous opponent capable of extending her remarkable tournament run.