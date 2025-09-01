Dwayne Johnson abandons action for ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne Johnson made his Venice Film Festival debut this week with The Smashing Machine, a dramatic departure that has critics talking Oscar possibilities. The actor steps far from his comfort zone as UFC fighter Mark Kerr in what many consider his most challenging performance to date.

The film premiered Monday in the main competition, with Johnson joining co-star Emily Blunt and director Benny Safdie for the official presentation. This marks Johnson’s first appearance at the prestigious Italian festival, signaling his serious intent to expand beyond his typical action hero image.

Breaking free from the blockbuster box

For years, Johnson has dominated multiplexes with franchises like Jumanji and Fast & Furious, building an empire around his charismatic action persona. However, the actor revealed he had been feeling constrained by industry expectations and box office demands that kept pushing him toward familiar territory.

The transformation into Mark Kerr represents more than just a career pivot. Johnson explained that he felt an internal drive to explore deeper dramatic territory, prompted partly by encouragement from Blunt, who worked with him previously on Jungle Cruise. She challenged him to channel his life experiences into more complex emotional work.

The real fighter behind the character

Mark Kerr, known professionally as “The Smashing Machine,” achieved significant success as a two-time UFC heavyweight tournament winner before retiring in 2009. However, his career was marked by personal struggles, including battles with painkiller and opioid addiction that led to two overdoses.

Johnson’s connection to Kerr runs deeper than typical actor preparation. As a third-generation wrestler who won eight WWE championships, Johnson remembers meeting Kerr in the late 1990s and looking up to the fighter. This personal history adds authenticity to his portrayal and creates what Johnson describes as a full circle moment in his career.

Dramatic range showcased through partnership

Emily Blunt plays Dawn Staples, Kerr’s girlfriend during the turbulent period covered in the film from 1997 to 2000. Blunt spent time with the real Dawn Staples to understand the complexities of their volatile relationship, aiming to show what she calls the full weather system of real human connection.

The transformation required extensive prosthetics work by master makeup artist Kazu Hiro, who previously helped Bradley Cooper become Leonard Bernstein and Gary Oldman transform into Winston Churchill. Blunt described watching Johnson disappear completely into the role as both extraordinary and somewhat unsettling.

Venice recognition and Oscar potential

Venice Film Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera publicly praised Johnson’s performance as absolutely amazing and suggested both Johnson and Blunt could find themselves among next year’s Oscar nominees. This recognition from such a respected festival curator carries significant weight in awards season conversations.

The festival has recently launched several Best Actor Oscar winners, including Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Adrien Brody for The Brutalist. Like those films, The Smashing Machine comes from A24, a distributor known for prestige dramatic content and awards season success.

Director’s vision brings depth

Benny Safdie, who previously co-directed Uncut Gems with his brother Josh, brings his signature intensity to this solo directorial effort. Safdie described the title as perfect visual language that conjures images of domination and destruction while exploring deeper themes of personal struggle.

Both Johnson and Safdie credit Kerr with changing their perspectives during the filmmaking process. The real fighter’s willingness to share his experiences openly provided the foundation for what they hope becomes a meaningful exploration of triumph and trauma in professional athletics.

The Smashing Machine competes against titles including Frankenstein, Bugonia, and The Voice of Hind Rajab for Venice’s top prizes. Winners will be announced September 6th, with the film opening in North American theaters October 3rd.