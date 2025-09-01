Why Naomi Osaka credits her 2-year-old for saving career

Naomi Osaka’s triumphant return to competitive tennis carries deeper meaning than just athletic achievement. The former world No. 1 has transformed her perspective on both motherhood and her professional career, revealing intimate details about her journey as a parent in her upcoming Tubi documentary.

The 26-year-old tennis champion, currently ranked 24th in the world according to the WTA, recently defeated Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open on September 1, marking another significant milestone in her comeback story. But beyond the scoreboard victories lies a more personal triumph centered around her 2-year-old daughter, Shai.

Documentary reveals intimate motherhood insights

Osaka’s new documentary, titled “Naomi Osaka: The Second Set,” premieres on Tubi and offers viewers an unprecedented look into her life as both an elite athlete and devoted mother. The film captures her evolution from tennis prodigy to a woman embracing multiple identities.

In the documentary trailer, Osaka addresses critics who suggested her pregnancy marked the end of her tennis career. Rather than viewing motherhood as a career obstacle, she frames it as a catalyst for renewed purpose and passion.

The athlete describes her return to professional tennis as more than just a personal comeback. She characterizes it as a meaningful gesture toward other mothers who may feel torn between pursuing their dreams and raising children. This perspective shift reflects a maturation that goes beyond athletic performance metrics.

Co-parenting relationship with musician Cordae

Shai’s father is Cordae, the Grammy-nominated rapper whom Osaka dated until their amicable split in January 2025. The former couple maintains a cooperative co-parenting relationship, with Osaka expressing gratitude for their shared experiences despite their romantic relationship ending.

The tennis star has been candid about appreciating Cordae’s role as a father while acknowledging that their romantic journey served its purpose. Their relationship produced not only their daughter but also personal growth opportunities that continue to influence Osaka’s worldview.

Osaka’s approach to discussing their separation demonstrates emotional maturity, focusing on positive outcomes rather than dwelling on relationship challenges. This mindset appears to extend into other areas of her life, including her professional tennis career.

Balancing elite athletics with parenting demands

The documentary explores the unique challenges facing professional athletes who become parents. Osaka’s story illuminates the complex negotiations required to maintain elite-level performance while nurturing a young child.

Her training schedule now accommodates parenting responsibilities, creating a different rhythm than her pre-motherhood career. This adjustment period tested her dedication to both roles while forcing her to develop new time management strategies and support systems.

The physical demands of professional tennis, combined with the emotional investment of motherhood, required Osaka to reimagine her approach to both pursuits. Rather than viewing these roles as competing interests, she has learned to see them as complementary aspects of her identity.

Career renaissance driven by maternal motivation

Osaka’s current world ranking of 24th represents significant progress from her extended break from competitive play. Her recent victory over Gauff demonstrates that her skills remain sharp despite the career interruption.

The athlete credits her daughter with providing new motivation and perspective on competition. Instead of playing solely for personal achievement, she now competes with the knowledge that her daughter will one day watch her matches and understand her mother’s professional accomplishments.

This shift in motivation has influenced her preparation methods and mental approach to high-pressure situations. The responsibility of setting an example for her daughter adds weight to her performances while simultaneously providing comfort and purpose.

Looking toward future family goals

Motherhood fulfilled one of Osaka‘s longtime dreams, as she had always envisioned herself as a parent. The reality of raising Shai has exceeded her expectations while teaching her valuable lessons about patience, resilience, and unconditional love.

The documentary captures moments of everyday family life alongside professional tennis footage, creating a comprehensive portrait of a woman successfully navigating dual demanding roles. These intimate glimpses reveal the joy and challenges inherent in her current life balance.

Osaka’s story resonates beyond tennis circles, speaking to working mothers everywhere who struggle to maintain professional ambitions while raising children. Her success in both arenas offers encouragement to women facing similar choices and challenges.