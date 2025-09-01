Nestlé CEO’s secret romance costs him his powerful job

The corporate world was rocked on September 1, 2025, when Nestlé, one of the world’s largest food companies, made an unprecedented decision that sent shockwaves through executive boardrooms everywhere. Laurent Freixe, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, found his decades-long career abruptly terminated due to a secret romantic relationship that violated company policy.

The Swiss food giant’s announcement came without warning, revealing that Freixe had been involved in what the company described as an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. This revelation prompted an internal investigation that ultimately led to his immediate dismissal after nearly four decades with the company.

The investigation that changed everything

Nestlé’s Board of Directors, led by Chairman Paul Bulcke, conducted what they called a thorough internal audit following best practice corporate governance standards. The investigation was overseen by Bulcke himself alongside Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with additional support from external legal advisors to ensure objectivity and thoroughness.

The company’s swift action reflects a zero-tolerance approach to violations of its Code of Business Conduct, regardless of an executive’s seniority or past contributions. This decision demonstrates how modern corporations are increasingly prioritizing ethical standards and transparency over protecting high-level executives who breach company policies.

Paul Bulcke emphasized the necessity of the decision, acknowledging Freixe’s years of service while maintaining that Nestlé’s values and governance principles form the foundation of the company’s operations. The chairman’s statement reinforced that no individual, regardless of their position or achievements, is above company policy.

Meet the new leader taking charge

Stepping into this challenging situation is Philipp Navratil, who assumed the CEO position with immediate effect. Unlike many corporate succession plans that allow for transition periods, Navratil was thrust directly into leadership of Europe’s largest food corporation during a time of significant upheaval.

Navratil’s journey with Nestlé began in 2001 when he joined as an internal auditor. His career progression tells a story of steady advancement and diverse experience across multiple markets and product lines. Over more than two decades, he has built expertise in various aspects of the business that now positions him uniquely for the top role.

His experience spans from 1) serving as Country Manager of Nestlé Honduras in 2009, 2) leading the coffee and beverages business in Mexico starting in 2013, where he significantly strengthened the Nescafé brand, 3) taking responsibility for global strategy for both Nescafé and Starbucks within Nestlé’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit in 2020, and 4) driving growth at Nespresso in 2024 before joining the Executive Board on January 1, 2025.

A career built over nearly four decades

Laurent Freixe’s story reads like a classic corporate success narrative, making his downfall all the more dramatic. The French executive, born in 1962, began his Nestlé journey in 1986 within the sales and marketing division of Nestlé France. His rise through the ranks was methodical and impressive, spanning multiple continents and business units.

His career milestones paint a picture of steady advancement and increasing responsibility. From heading the Nutrition Division in France in 1999 to becoming CEO of Nestlé Hungary in 2003, Freixe demonstrated versatility across different markets. His leadership of the Iberian region beginning in 2007 showcased his ability to manage complex, multi-country operations.

The executive’s influence extended beyond traditional business operations. He spearheaded Nestlé Needs YOUth, a youth employment initiative launched in 2013, and earned recognition as an International Youth Ambassador by the International Youth Organization for Ibero-America in 2018. These accomplishments highlight his commitment to social impact alongside corporate success.

Corporate governance in the spotlight

This situation has ignited widespread discussion across European business circles about workplace relationships and corporate accountability. The case highlights the delicate balance companies must strike between personal privacy and professional conduct, particularly when power dynamics are involved.

Nestlé’s handling of the situation sends a clear message about modern corporate governance expectations. The company chose transparency and ethical consistency over protecting a long-serving executive, despite the potential disruption to operations and leadership continuity.

The food giant employs over 270,000 people worldwide, making leadership decisions at this level particularly significant. The company’s emphasis that no strategic changes are expected under Navratil’s leadership suggests careful planning to minimize operational disruption while maintaining ethical standards.

Industry implications and future outlook

This high-profile case serves as a reminder to executives across industries about the importance of adhering to company policies regardless of their position or tenure. The immediate termination, without a transition period typically afforded to departing CEOs, underscores how seriously modern corporations are taking conduct violations.

Navratil faces the challenging task of maintaining Nestlé’s market position while navigating the aftermath of this leadership change. His collaborative and inclusive management style, as noted by Chairman Bulcke, may prove crucial in stabilizing the organization during this transition period.

The incident also reflects broader trends in corporate accountability, where companies increasingly prioritize ethical conduct and transparency over protecting individual executives, regardless of their contributions or seniority within the organization.