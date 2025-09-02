50 Cent savages the Young Thug snitching scandal

Fifty applies his biting humor to the mushrooming drama between Young Thug and fellow rap stars

The Young Thug snitching scandal has swept up the hip hop world, prompting questions about the age-old street code of never ratting out your comrades.

Controversy, anger and accusations erupted when Young Thug’s interrogation tape with detectives prior to the RICO trial was released to the public. Thugger allegedly gave investigators names, inciting outrage among some fans and fellow rap artists.

50 Cent speaks on the scandal

Of course, 50 Cent weighed in on the matter with his usual biting humor

“This how you gotta move in the streets now because these [ninjas] telling,” Fifty told his 34 million followers. He captioned the video of a man breakdancing to The Dramatics’ hit track ‘In the Rain.’ “BE CAREFUL NOW!”

Young Thug denies being a snitch

Young Thug was asked about a series of reported crimes that his associates or former associates were allegedly involved in. During the nearly two-hour interrogation, Thugger names multiple people, including Peewee Roscoe who was accused of shooting at Lil Wayne’s tour bus in 2015.

Thugger told investigators he doesn’t know who shot up Weezy’s bus. “They said Roscoe, but I don’t wanna block out y’all’s case by saying Roscoe ain’t do that,” he explained.

After the interrogation tapes were released, enough fans and colleagues began hurling snitching accusations at Young Thug, he felt compelled to come out publicly to defend himself.

“They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” he wrote.

Peewee Roscoe defends Thugger

Following his response, Peewee Roscoe defended Young Thug in a video.

“Jeff clean as Listerine, man. Clean as ivory soap, ya feel me? I done the time. I did that. That’s what you do. When you go into the interrogation room, that’s what you do,” he said.

Roscoe continued, saying, “He did what a real street n—-a [was supposed to do].” He said Young Thug “kept it silent” and “kept it overly real.”

“He gave the jurors the agreement that it’s a gang,” Thug said in the call. “He said YSL is a gang and he know people in this trial who committed crimes in furtherance of the gang. That’s a lie, that’s a full-blown lie. That’s RICO. So if a ni**a get found guilty on RICO, ni**a, you really just, you got a ni**a life took, nia.”

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed.” he expressed at the time. “Have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Fans weigh in on 50 Cent’s sarcasm

“Young thug 💀💀💀 told ubstay away from drake and rock with kendrick. But nah u aint listen to us,” one person said, while another added “P one got nothing on p cash dance moves thuger gotta learn from the best 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

A third person surmised, “You mean this how you gotta be in Atlanta period 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” and a fourth person contributed humorously, “Somebody take his phone!🤣🤣🤣.”

Lastly, a person opined, “Telling like drinking water these days.”