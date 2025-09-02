Aaron Morgan honors history at Invest Fest

Entrepreneur shares how his family business preserves history through Negro League shirts and the power of community

Invest Fest in Atlanta is widely celebrated as a place where entrepreneurship, culture, and community come together to create opportunities. Among the vendors who made an impact this year was Aaron Morgan, an entrepreneur whose business pays tribute to a powerful legacy by selling Negro League shirts. His story is rooted in family and in honoring the significance of history, while also embracing the connections and opportunities that events like Invest Fest make possible.

Morgan reflected on how his journey with Invest Fest began. “So last year we came out and tried it for the first time, it was such a great edperience that we jsut had to come again,” he said. The decision to return underscores not only the success he experienced previously but also the environment that makes Invest Fest such an important space for entrepreneurs. For Morgan, the festival is more than an opportunity to sell products. It is a chance to celebrate history, connect with a diverse audience, and expand his business in meaningful ways.

The foundation of Morgan’s business goes back to his father’s vision. “This business started with my Dad in 98, what we wanted to do is create a representation of history that was quality and worth peoples money, because all that we have here is our history,” he explained. That mission continues to drive the brand forward today. The Negro League shirts his business creates are not just apparel, they are symbols of cultural pride, perseverance, and the untold stories of athletes who paved the way for generations to come.

The importance of history in Morgan’s work cannot be overstated. By offering shirts that commemorate the Negro Leagues, he helps preserve a vital piece of American history that often goes overlooked. Every shirt sold is a conversation starter, a reminder of the struggles and triumphs of players who defined an era. In a time when cultural preservation is more important than ever, Morgan’s business ensures that history is carried into the future through fashion and storytelling.

Yet beyond the product itself, Morgan understands that entrepreneurship is built on relationships and self-belief. “I would say you have to be able to put yourself out there, a lot of getting investors and getting networking is being yourself and showing that what you have is worth it,” he said. His advice is rooted in authenticity and confidence, qualities that not only helped his business grow but also allowed him to thrive in spaces like Invest Fest.

The environment at Invest Fest provides a unique stage for entrepreneurs like Morgan. With thousands of attendees, including investors, influencers, and business leaders, the opportunities for growth are endless. But as Morgan points out, success comes from the willingness to step forward, to share your story, and to show the value of your work. That mindset is what allows a business to transform from an idea into a legacy.

For Morgan, the festival is also about learning and exchanging knowledge. “It’s a great time you can meet other people with a wealth of knowledge that can help you out,” he said. This aspect of Invest Fest is just as valuable as the business generated from selling products. The relationships and conversations that take place during the event often plant seeds that grow into future opportunities.

Morgan’s journey reminds us that history is not only something to be studied but also something to be shared and celebrated. Through his business, he ensures that the stories of the Negro Leagues remain visible and accessible, while also proving that honoring history can be both meaningful and profitable. His return to Invest Fest demonstrates his belief in the power of community and in the opportunities that arise when history and entrepreneurship intersect.

As Invest Fest continues to grow, entrepreneurs like Aaron Morgan stand out for their commitment to purpose-driven work. His presence this year highlighted not just a business but a mission to preserve history and inspire others to value where we come from. For Morgan, history is not only the past but also the foundation for building a brighter future.