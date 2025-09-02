Carmelo Anthony finally gets his overdue Hall of Fame

NBA legend joins historic class with WNBA superstars and Dwight Howard

Sometimes the most deserving players have to wait longer than expected for their flowers, but this weekend finally marks the moment when Carmelo Anthony receives his long-overdue invitation to basketball immortality. The 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame class represents a fascinating blend of NBA legends and WNBA superstars who redefined what excellence looks like in professional basketball.

Anthony leads a compact but powerful NBA contingent alongside Dwight Howard, while Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, and Maya Moore create the largest WNBA class in Hall of Fame history. This isn’t just about individual achievements – we’re talking about players who shaped entire eras and influenced how basketball is played at the highest levels.

Olympic Melo deserves legendary status

While Anthony’s NBA career might not feature the championship ring that some critics demand, his international resume reads like a masterclass in basketball dominance. His three Olympic gold medals tie him with LeBron James for second-most among male players, trailing only Kevin Durant’s four golds.

The “Olympic Melo” phenomenon became legendary for good reason, as Anthony transformed into an unstoppable scoring machine whenever he put on the Team USA jersey. His ability to elevate his game during international competition demonstrated the kind of clutch gene that separates great players from legendary ones.

Anthony’s 19-year NBA career included 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA selections, numbers that clearly establish his Hall of Fame credentials. His peak seasons with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks showcased scoring ability that few players in league history could match, even if team success remained elusive.

Howard’s Magic years justify enshrinement

Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame case rests primarily on his dominant eight-season run with the Orlando Magic, where he redefined what modern centers could accomplish. Three Defensive Player of the Year awards and five consecutive All-NBA first-team selections during that stretch represent the kind of sustained excellence that defines Hall of Fame careers.

The fact that Howard finished top-five in MVP voting for four consecutive seasons speaks to his impact beyond traditional big man statistics. His 2010-11 second-place MVP finish probably deserved the award that ultimately went to Derrick Rose, but that’s ancient history now.

Howard’s post-Orlando career disappointed many fans, but his 2020 championship with the Lakers provided perfect redemption. Sometimes the best stories involve players who overcome adversity and criticism to achieve their ultimate goals later in their careers.

WNBA trio creates historic moment

The inclusion of Bird, Fowles, and Moore represents the most accomplished WNBA class ever inducted into the Hall of Fame. All three players ranked among the top 14 all-time when the league celebrated its 25th anniversary, with Moore and Fowles both cracking the top 10.

Bird’s 19-season career spanning more than two decades established her as the WNBA’s all-time leader in assists, games played, and All-Star appearances. Her ability to remain elite into her 40s while leading the Seattle Storm to four championships demonstrates longevity that few professional athletes ever achieve.

Moore’s eight-season career might seem brief, but she packed more accomplishments into that span than most players achieve in twice as long. Her decision to step away from basketball in her prime to focus on social justice work makes her eventual Hall of Fame induction even more meaningful.

Fowles dominated the paint for over a decade, earning four Defensive Player of the Year awards while serving as the anchor for championship teams. Her combination of offensive skill and defensive dominance created matchup nightmares that opposing teams never solved.

Shared excellence across generations

What makes this class special is how these five players elevated basketball during overlapping eras while representing different aspects of greatness. Anthony brought scoring artistry, Howard delivered defensive dominance, and the WNBA trio showcased sustained excellence across multiple decades.

Their collective Olympic achievements add another layer of significance, as all five players contributed to USA Basketball success on the international stage.