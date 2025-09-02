DARIUS. brings Live by Faith to Tampa

The gospel artist and pastor discusses his new album and why his 40,000 square foot ministry is strategically located next to Dreams Gentleman’s Club

DARIUS. is redefining what it means to be a creative leader in music and ministry. The Tampa based artist, producer and pastor recently released his debut album Live by Faith (Live in Tampa) through Grammy winning label TRIBL Records while simultaneously opening a 40,000 square foot church facility strategically located next door to a strip club. DARIUS. discusses his vision for bridging gospel tradition with modern innovation.

Let’s jump right into Live by Faith (Live in Tampa). You have powerful collaborations including Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Jonathan Nelson and your brother. What was the vision behind this album?

My initial vision was to create a soundtrack to my childhood. I’ve always been a man of faith, have always lived by faith. I wanted to create a soundtrack for what that experience actually feels like, what it looked like and what it sounded like. So that was the vision. Go all the way back to the roots, get the Hammond organ, get the 50 voice choir, choir robes, the steel guitar, and let’s just have church.

Reaching out to a feature like Vanessa Bell Armstrong, who is a gospel legend, you can’t do a traditional project without going back and grabbing a legend. Jonathan Nelson, even my brother who has a big gospel soulful voice, our entire family is musically inclined so I wanted to incorporate them. My mom is actually on the record as well too. They are a part of the sound that was cultivated even through me over the years. I really wanted to make sure that ultimately my childhood had a soundtrack.

“Greater” is gaining a lot of attention. Why was this song chosen as your lead single and what message do you hope listeners take away from it?

If I could be completely transparent, I never chose “Greater” to be the lead single. The people chose it. I wanted the New Jack Swing contemporary dancing and then people began to hear “Greater” and it just became an anthem. People started singing and it was easy to catch on to. Radio promoters heard it and they were like “No man, you gotta revisit your single choice. I think it’s ‘Greater.'”

The more that I heard it, the more the Holy Spirit was like “No, this is not just the sound, it’s the word for this next season for all of us.” You will see greater, you shall see greater. So it was more prophetic than anything.

You’ve often blended gospel, R&B and jazz in your sound. How do you balance honoring tradition while still pushing boundaries?

I came from a very traditional Pentecostal church so we had a lot of discipline when it came to our music and our walk with God and just our faith. As far as balance, I use the Scripture as my guide. If it’s in the Word of God then I have freedom. Where the Spirit of the Lord is there’s liberty.

I’m a firm believer that music was in the mind of God before the earth was even created. All of this music belongs to Him. Writers may take the progressions and the sounds and the chords and put lyrics to it that may not glorify God but it’s my job as a child of God to take the melodies back and match it up with lyrics that actually point back to faith, that actually point back to God.

I use the Bible as my balance, and if the Bible says I can do it, then I’ll do it. If the Bible don’t say I can do it, then I don’t do it. I just always try to be innovative in finding creative ways to build new sounds around a very consistent and old truth.

From “There’s a God” in 2012 to now, how has your artistry evolved?

“There’s a God” was beautiful. I wrote that song at a very hard time in my life. Me kind of still figuring out life and still figuring out myself, overcoming homelessness at the time, overcoming divorce at the time. I went through a personal transformation and a personal evolution and through that God allowed my mind to be open to more levels of creativity and excellence.

I just got better and better and better. My singing voice became better, my writing became better, the way that I approached music production became better. All of which happen I think as a result of a personal journey of evolution.

You recently transitioned from leading a virtual church to opening a massive 40,000 square foot facility. What does this space represent for your community and ministry?

It represents promise for sure. This is something that’s been in our hearts for years. We’ve been mobile, we’ve been portable, we’ve been pop up churching and street ministry, renting spaces from other churches, partnering with other churches, feeling like maybe we were too small to do it on our own. God came and stamped His seal of approval to say “No, I’ve called you guys. I’ve called Avenue Tampa.”

To signify that call, here is more than enough space to do everything that you guys have envisioned from the inception of this ministry. Daycare, recording studio, film soundstage, a restaurant, a cafe. All of the vision that God promised us is literally right here in front of our face with this building.

The location is unique, next door to a strip club. How do you see this as part of your mission?

We’ve always been disruptive. Our ministry has been bona fide. Even our first building that we had in Tallahassee when God first etched this vision out in a brick and mortar manifestation, it was next door to a liquor store. So here we are fast forward years later, our Tampa location is next door to the strip club. Same God. Same mission. We are still radical, we’re still disruptive.

That goes back to show people just who God has called us to. God really wants us to reach the lost. Sometimes as Christians we kind of really get it twisted but we’re not here to reach other Christians that already got the gospel. It is our responsibility to reach people who don’t have the hope and who don’t have the love of Jesus Christ. So thank you for putting us next to the strip club. Opportunity, let’s go, let’s get it.

Beyond music, how have your personal challenges shaped your calling and career?

I think it honed a level of resilience. As my mother would say, it gave you thick skin, tough skin. It almost prepares you for the warfare that comes along with being called and carrying your cross as a musician or gospel carrier or singer. Anything that you choose to do for Christ comes with warfare.

Me going through my personal challenges, it was like an exercise room. I got to practice for where God has me at now. So now I have a different level of tolerance for the devil. I have a different level of fight back, clap back for the devil. You have to go through those personal challenges to grow and mature because it really does take a warrior in order to be successful in warfare. I believe God was just building that warrior on the inside of me to prepare me for such a time as this.

What do you want people to remember most about you as the artist, the pastor and the man?

That faith is a lifestyle. As my mother would say, we don’t vacation at faith. We don’t pack a bag and go visit faith. We live here. This is a lifestyle for us. We wake up every day and we accept nothing less than what God has promised us and we go after it by any means necessary.

I hear the voice of the Lord and I walk therein. If nobody gets anything else from my life, I want you to learn how to live by faith so that you never have to live beneath your privileges. If you live by faith, everything God’s ever showed you, He’s gonna bring it to pass because you won’t stop until you see what He said. But if you don’t live by faith, you’ll always tap out before you actually get an opportunity to experience manifestation.

Please remember that. If I die tomorrow, send this interview everywhere across the entire globe and let people know. Please live by faith. Jesus died on the cross for us to be able to believe in something greater than ourselves. Just try it. Your whole life will change. That’s really my heart, my hallmark and flagship.