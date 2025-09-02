Drake finally opens up about abs and BBL jokes

The rapper laughed off cosmetic surgery rumors in a podcast chat with Bobbi Althoff, sparking a broader conversation about body image in the social media era

In his first appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s new podcast series Not This Again, Drake decided to address the swirling gossip about his body. With speculation running wild on social platforms about whether he had cosmetic procedures to sculpt his abs or enhance his behind, the rapper approached the subject with a mix of humor and clarity.

The rumors began after fans dissected a shirtless photo he shared earlier this summer. Online chatter quickly escalated, with theories that he had undergone ab sculpting or even a Brazilian Butt Lift. For an artist who has built his career on confidence, charisma and carefully crafted aesthetics, the commentary added yet another layer to the conversation about celebrity image.

Drake sets the record straight

When Althoff asked directly if he had altered his abs, Drake gave a simple answer. He denied ever undergoing surgery and explained that the much-discussed picture came from a post-workout moment. He admitted to tweaking the image slightly on an editing app, saying it looked more polished than reality. His acknowledgment of image enhancement reflected the broader pressures entertainers face in curating their appearances.

Rather than dodge the subject, Drake leaned into it, joking about his online presence while still clarifying that no procedures were involved. By confronting the whispers so openly, he reframed the discussion from secrecy to transparency.

The BBL nickname

As the conversation deepened, Drake took on the more outrageous speculation about whether he had received a Brazilian Butt Lift. The theory had taken off after rapper Rick Ross jokingly nicknamed him “BBL Drizzy” during their feud last year. Instead of brushing it aside, Drake embraced the absurdity, laughing about the nickname and the culture of meme-driven narratives that dominate online spaces.

The moment highlighted his ability to navigate ridicule with levity. He knows when to poke fun at himself and when to underscore the reality, a balance that keeps him relatable despite his superstar status.

Social media and body image

Beyond the jokes, the exchange underscored a serious issue. In an era when filters and editing apps dominate, the pressure to achieve unrealistic standards affects both celebrities and their fans. For young Black men and women especially, the expectation to match hyper-stylized physiques can fuel insecurities.

Drake’s willingness to talk about it opened space for dialogue on how social media distorts perception. Even when an image is meant to showcase fitness, subtle editing can create exaggerated expectations. His candor served as a reminder that what is seen online is often not the full truth.

Althoff’s podcast return

The conversation also marked a significant moment for Althoff. After walking away from her previous show The Really Good Podcast in July, she reemerged with Not This Again, positioning it as a fresh platform for unfiltered celebrity interviews. Landing Drake as her first guest gave the new series immediate attention and credibility.

The banter between the two demonstrated why Althoff has found a niche in the celebrity media space. Her straightforward questions paired with an offbeat sense of humor make for entertaining exchanges that draw out moments of vulnerability from even the most guarded stars.

Authenticity in the spotlight

Drake’s decision to speak directly about cosmetic rumors reinforced the growing value of authenticity in pop culture. At a time when audiences are quick to call out anything that feels manufactured, his blend of honesty and wit positioned him as both approachable and self-aware.

The rapper knows the importance of image, yet he also recognizes the fatigue that comes with maintaining perfection. By joking about the exaggerations while affirming his reality, he managed to both entertain and humanize himself.

In a landscape dominated by endless speculation, his conversation with Althoff showed the power of reclaiming the narrative. The exchange was not just about abs or BBL jokes. It was about navigating fame in the digital era and choosing humor and honesty over silence.