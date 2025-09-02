Elena Neely on ‘Victory Verbs’ and the power of action

The award-winning author shares how she inspires children to live with purpose through rhythm, scripture, and timeless lessons

Elena Neely is the visionary founder of Blessons for Living and an award-winning author whose works, including Victory Verbs: 10 Verbs That Lead to a Victorious Life and the Blessons for Living series, guide young readers toward purpose and resilience. Through storytelling rooted in scripture and rhythm, Neely equips children with tools for character development while making faith approachable and joyful.

Where were you born, and where do you live now?

Born in Detroit, Michigan, I now live in Locust Grove, VA. (Also lived in California for most of my life)

Congratulations on your International Impact Book Award! What inspired Victory Verbs, and how do you hope it empowers young readers?

Victory Verbs was born from a simple truth: the world rewards action. Verbs move us forward, and I wanted to give young people a clear road map to victory by showing them which actions truly shape a successful life. Through powerful words like Act, Love, Help, and Believe, I guide youth to see that their choices and energy create their future.

Your books beautifully weave Biblical principles into storytelling, how do you decide which scriptures or themes to highlight for children?

The greatest lessons in living can be traced back to scripture, so I naturally weave Biblical principles into my storytelling. When creating my Blessons for Living series and Christian-based workbook, I focus on timeless truths children can carry into everyday life like Be Helpful, Be Brave, Forgiveness is Free, and Be Grateful all reflect scripture in action.

Can you share a moment when a young reader or parent told you your book made a meaningful impact?

One of the most meaningful moments was when a grandparent told me she had gifted her grandbaby one of my books. She shared that every time she visits, her granddaughter runs to get the book, eager for her to read it. She said the colorful illustrations and engaging story make it a favorite. That touched me deeply, because that’s the true beauty of books—creating joyful, quality moments between children and the adults who love them, while also sharing stories that are both entertaining and uplifting.

Victory Verbs is such a powerful title. How do you use language to instill action, confidence, and purpose in young minds?

I believe language has the power to inspire. With children, rhythm is key—it draws them in and makes the message memorable, which is why all of my books carry a natural rhythm and flow. For youth, the subject matter must truly resonate, so I’m intentional about choosing themes that speak to their world and experiences. In Victory Verbs and A Girl Named Amaya, She reached inside herself and found her strength. I use words to encourage action, build confidence, and show young readers that purpose comes from within.

How has winning the International Impact Book Award influenced your mission or opened new doors for your work?

Being recognized in the Children’s Education category is truly an honor. It reinforces the importance of equipping our youth not only with academics but also with the life lessons and values that shape character. As parents and mentors, we have a responsibility to supplement their education with insights we know are essential—principles that teach them how to live with purpose, integrity, and resilience.

What advice would you give aspiring authors who want to write children’s books rooted in faith and values?

I would encourage authors to keep your message simple, relatable, and authentic, because children connect with clarity and honesty. Use engaging language, rhythm, and visuals to capture their imagination. Write with love and purpose—when your passion for uplifting the next generation shines through, your readers will feel it.