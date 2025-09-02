Europe bans popular nail gel ingredient over health fears

Beauty lovers across Europe are facing a major change to their nail care routines as the European Union implements new restrictions that could reshape the gel manicure industry worldwide. The sweeping regulations have left many wondering whether similar changes might be coming to other countries.

The European Union officially banned trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide, commonly known as TPO, in cosmetic products beginning September 1. This chemical compound plays a crucial role in many gel nail polish formulations, serving as the ingredient responsible for the quick-drying properties that make gel manicures so convenient and long-lasting.

TPO acts as a photoinitiator, meaning it helps gel polish cure rapidly under UV or LED lights while contributing to the glossy finish that has made gel manicures a salon staple. However, European regulators determined that potential health risks outweighed these cosmetic benefits after conducting extensive research into the ingredient’s safety profile.

Health concerns drive regulatory action

The European Union’s decision stems from studies suggesting TPO may pose risks to reproductive health and fertility. Regulatory authorities classified the ingredient as potentially carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic to reproduction based on available scientific evidence, though much of this research involved animal studies rather than large-scale human trials.

Medical experts have noted that the ban represents a precautionary approach rather than a response to immediate proven dangers in humans. The regulatory action reflects the European Union’s tendency toward stricter safety standards in cosmetic products, particularly when potential reproductive health impacts are involved.

Research conducted by European health agencies raised enough concern about TPO’s safety profile to justify removing it from the cosmetic ingredient marketplace. The studies particularly focused on the chemical’s potential effects on fertility and reproductive systems, areas of growing concern in cosmetic safety regulation.

Industry impact spans multiple sectors

The TPO restriction affects more than just nail salons and beauty enthusiasts. The ingredient also appears in dental filling materials as a photoinitiator, though the European Union’s ban specifically targets cosmetic applications only. This targeted approach allows dental professionals to continue using TPO-containing materials while protecting consumers from cosmetic exposure.

Many popular gel nail polish brands rely on TPO for their quick-curing properties and glossy finish. The ban has forced European distributors to either reformulate products or seek alternative suppliers that don’t use the restricted ingredient.

Nail salon owners across the 27-nation European Union have had to quickly adapt their product offerings, replacing TPO-containing polishes with compliant alternatives. This transition has created both challenges and opportunities within the professional nail care industry.

Alternative products fill the gap

Several major gel nail polish manufacturers have already developed TPO-free formulations that maintain the performance characteristics consumers expect. Brands including Apres Nail, Nail Creation, Aimeili, Manicurist, and OPI’s Intelli-Gel line offer gel polishes that achieve similar results without using the banned ingredient.

These alternative formulations use different photoinitiator systems that comply with European regulations while still providing the durability and appearance that make gel manicures popular. The availability of these products has helped minimize disruption for both professional nail technicians and at-home users.

The development of TPO-free alternatives demonstrates the industry’s ability to innovate in response to regulatory changes. Many manufacturers began reformulating products in anticipation of potential restrictions, positioning themselves to serve markets with stricter safety requirements.

United States regulatory landscape remains unchanged

Currently, the United States has no plans to implement similar restrictions on TPO in cosmetic products. American regulatory agencies have not announced any reviews or proposed changes to the ingredient’s status, meaning gel nail polish containing TPO remains widely available throughout the country.

This regulatory difference creates a split market situation where the same ingredient faces vastly different treatment depending on geographic location. American consumers can continue using TPO-containing gel polishes while their European counterparts must seek alternatives.

The contrast highlights differing approaches to cosmetic safety regulation between the United States and European Union. While Europe often implements precautionary restrictions based on potential risks, American agencies typically require stronger evidence of actual harm before taking regulatory action.

Industry observers are watching to see whether other countries might follow Europe’s lead in restricting TPO, potentially creating broader international pressure for ingredient reformulation across the global nail care market.