Georgia Radio Hall of Fame honors legends

On Aug. 23, Atlanta became the epicenter of broadcasting pride as the Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame hosted its annual banquet. More than just a night of speeches and applause, this gathering celebrated the voices, innovators, and trailblazers who shaped how millions of listeners connect with radio. For a younger audience living in the age of podcasts and TikTok, the event served as a powerful reminder: radio remains the original influencer platform.

The banquet was not only about honoring the past, but also investing in the future. Scholarships were awarded to students across Georgia who aspire to continue the tradition of storytelling, music curation, and community engagement that radio uniquely provides. This balance of honoring veterans while supporting new voices showed how the Friends of Georgia Radio organization continues to build bridges across generations.

Honoring the Hall of Fame inductees

The highlight of the evening was the induction of an all-star roster of radio figures whose contributions span decades and formats. Among them was David Dickey, President and CEO of Dickey Broadcasting, who has been instrumental in building some of Georgia’s most influential sports and news stations. His induction spotlighted the power of leadership in shaping not just programming, but entire communities of listeners.

Steve Hegwood, Founder and CEO of Core Communicators and Core Radio Group, was also honored. Known for bringing authentic urban culture to the forefront, Hegwood has created platforms where diverse voices shine. For many younger listeners, the stations he helped create were their introduction to hip hop, R&B, and local community news long before social media made such content instantly accessible.

The celebration also honored Scott Howard, the iconic voice of the Georgia Bulldogs, whose broadcasts have become the soundtrack to Saturday football in the South. Sports fans in the 18-49 demographic know the importance of a signature voice, and Howard’s resonates with pride, passion, and tradition.

From the corporate side of the industry, Mike Lawning of iHeart and Bert Weiss of The Bert Morning Show were recognized for their ability to adapt radio in an evolving media landscape. Bert’s morning show, in particular, has maintained strong connections with younger audiences by blending humor, pop culture, and transparency in ways that feel social-media-ready.

Rounding out the class of inductees were Austin Rhodes of The Austin Rhodes Show in Augusta, Scott MacLeod of The Oconee Radio Group, and Kevin Avery and Taylor Scott, formerly of 104.7 The Fish. Each represents a unique contribution to Georgia’s diverse broadcast ecosystem, from small-town stations that bind communities together to major-market personalities who have entertained for decades.

Why this matters to today’s audience

You might wonder why a hall of fame banquet matters in an era of Spotify playlists and viral TikTok trends. The answer lies in radio’s DNA. For over a century, radio has been the most accessible and community-driven medium, reaching audiences instantly and inclusively. In Georgia, radio has shaped culture, advanced conversations, and given countless artists and personalities a platform.

Events like the Friends of Georgia Radio Banquet are important reminders that today’s streaming culture did not just appear out of thin air. It was built on the backs of radio pioneers who knew how to capture attention, build community, and stay authentic.

For younger listeners, the message is clear: while technology evolves, the power of a strong voice and authentic connection never goes out of style. Whether it is a trending podcast or a late-night radio host keeping you company on the drive home, it all comes from the foundation laid by legends like those honored at the banquet.

Investing in the future

The scholarships awarded during the event highlight an important truth: the next wave of content creators is already here. By investing in students, the Friends of Georgia Radio ensures that the future of broadcasting, whether on FM, digital streams, or new platforms, will continue to thrive with creativity and innovation.

Expanding representation

While this year’s class of inductees showcased incredible talent, there is also a growing call to see even more minority faces represented in future Hall of Fame celebrations. Representation matters, and it reflects the audiences who tune in every day. By getting involved with Friends of Georgia Radio, supporting scholarship programs, and nominating diverse talent, the path is paved for more voices of color and underrepresented communities to take their rightful place in Georgia’s radio legacy.

Atlanta’s banquet did not just celebrate the past. It amplified a future where young voices, diverse stories, and authentic connections will keep radio’s impact alive.