Now Accepting: Scholarship & College Readiness Applications

Applications for the Students Without Mothers (SWM) scholarship program are being accepted from now through January 31, 2026 from current high school juniors (graduating Spring 2027)! SWM is a local non-profit organization providing college scholarships to high school students who are without their mothers due to death or other unfortunate circumstances. Since its inception in 2004, Students Without Mothers has provided 130 students with four year scholarships in the amount of $4,000 each. Scholarships are distributed in annual payments of $1,000. In addition to scholarship support, our program provides life coaching, grief counseling, and a laptop computer to each student. Our goal is to empower students to help themselves!

The program now serves the 21-County Metro Atlanta Area (Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale, Spalding, Walton).

For qualifying criteria and applications, please visit our website or reply to this email. If you know a student who is without his/her mother and may qualify for a scholarship, please encourage them to apply. We can never replace someone’s mother, but we CAN help!