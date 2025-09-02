Southside Day honors culture, community, and connection

Southside Day Atlanta came back bigger and better for year two as Yung Joc, Streetz 94.5, and a coalition of city leaders, artists, and residents gathered at East Point City Hall to celebrate community, creativity, and the power of showing up.

Hosted on the lawn of East Point’s municipal headquarters, the 2nd Annual Southside Day was more than a block party. It was a homecoming, a resource fair, and a stage for giving back, wrapped in Southern flavor and good vibes. With temperatures high but spirits even higher, attendees from across Atlanta and neighboring counties pulled up to enjoy everything from food trucks and vendors to scholarship giveaways and surprise appearances.

At the heart of the event was Yung Joc, the Atlanta native and media personality whose passion for uplifting his community was front and center. Known for his charisma on Love & Hip Hop and Streetz 94.5’s Morning Takeover, Joc was not just the face of the event. He was the engine. Throughout the day, he kept the crowd engaged with sing-alongs, crowd call-outs, impromptu jokes, and heartfelt moments.

Major giveaways and community impact

This year’s event took impact to the next level. Thanks to a generous donation from Atlanta rap star Gunna, the Southside Day team gave away 1,000 tablets to local families and students with no strings attached. For many in attendance, that meant access to school, work, and digital resources that would otherwise be out of reach.

Another major highlight came from Crash to Cash, an auto-accident legal resource group that awarded college scholarships to local teens as part of their youth empowerment initiative. The energy was raw and emotional as recipients took the stage to accept their awards in front of their proud families and peers.

Residents were also able to register for a chance to have their water bills paid, courtesy of the Southside Day committee. In a time when inflation and rising utility costs are hitting working families hard, this gesture landed as more than just symbolic. It was practical support.

Cultural honors and political presence

This was not just a feel-good event. It was also a moment of recognition. The Mayor of East Point delivered official proclamations to 2 Chainz, honoring his contributions to the music industry and community, and to Don P of Trillville, giving both flowers while they could still smell them.

Elected officials from multiple cities and counties came through to show love and connect with residents, reinforcing that the southside of Atlanta remains a political and cultural force. The mix of music, food, and political visibility gave the event a festival-meets-town-hall vibe that felt uniquely Atlanta.

Vendors, vibes, and the Streetz 94.5 family

Food trucks lined the perimeter offering wings, tacos, lemonade, funnel cakes, and more. Local merchandise vendors sold tees, custom art, and accessories that reflected southside pride. It was not just a party. It was an open-air market and business boost for many of Atlanta’s homegrown hustlers.

Streetz 94.5 broadcasted live on location, bringing even more star power with appearances from Mz Shyneka, Shawty Shawty, DJ Swin, and Flex Gang Slim. Their on-air energy matched the mood of the day: celebratory, community-centered, and full of laughs.

Music played a central role throughout, with live DJ sets that rotated between old-school Atlanta classics, Southern rap anthems, and current chart-toppers. The kids danced, the elders two-stepped, and for a few hours, it felt like the whole city was on one accord.

Produced with purpose

The mastermind behind the operation was Sherie P, a visionary producer and community organizer who once again proved that logistics, heart, and culture can co-exist in perfect balance. Her leadership and coordination helped transform what could have been just another community gathering into a citywide movement. Every element from the stage to the giveaways to the community partnerships was intentional. It reflected a commitment to building bridges, offering support, and celebrating Atlanta’s southside beyond the stereotypes.

Southside strong

Events like Southside Day are not just about entertainment. They are about equity, access, visibility, and legacy. Whether it was a kid leaving with a new tablet, a student walking away with a scholarship, or a parent getting assistance on their water bill, the impact of the day went far beyond the music and the merch. Southside Day Atlanta showed that when city leaders, artists, radio stations, and local businesses come together, powerful things happen. The culture does not just move. It uplifts.

Cheers to another successful Southside Day. The people have spoken. The community showed up. And if this year was any sign, next year will be even bigger.