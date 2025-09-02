Stock futures slip into historically worst trading month

Wall Street braces for historically weak month after federal court rules Trump’s tariffs illegal

U.S. stock futures declined Tuesday morning as investors confronted multiple headwinds at the start of September historically the worst month for equities. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 189 points or 0.4% while S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.7% signaling a cautious mood after August’s strong performance.

The pullback reflected profit taking in technology leaders that drove recent gains. Nvidia shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading while Palantir dropped 2% leading declines among Big Tech names. The selling pressure coincided with rising bond yields as the 10 year Treasury jumped to 4.29% and the 30 year approached 4.98% adding pressure on growth stocks sensitive to borrowing costs.

A federal appeals court ruling Friday that declared most of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs illegal created fresh uncertainty about trade policy. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined in a 7 to 4 decision that only Congress has the authority to impose sweeping levies challenging the executive branch’s unilateral trade actions. Trump immediately called the decision highly partisan and vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The legal setback arrives as investors already grapple with September’s notorious reputation for market volatility. Over the past five years the S&P 500 has averaged a 4.2% decline during the month while the 10 year average shows a 2% drop. Historical data stretching back to 1950 confirms September as the weakest month for stocks with the index averaging a 0.7% decline during both regular years and post election periods.

Constitutional questions shake trade policy

The appeals court ruling strikes at the heart of Trump’s economic agenda which relies heavily on tariff threats to achieve trade objectives. Aniket Shah head of sustainability and transition strategy at Jefferies noted that a Supreme Court ruling against using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for reciprocal tariffs would reduce risks of broad based tariff escalation potentially benefiting markets. However he warned that short term uncertainty might increase as existing trade agreements require renegotiation.

The decision’s timing proves particularly sensitive given ongoing negotiations with various trading partners. Trump revealed Tuesday that India had offered to reduce tariffs on U.S. imports to zero though he complained the offer came too late. Writing on Truth Social he described America’s relationship with India as one sided despite the apparent concession. Indian markets responded positively with the Nifty 50 rising 0.29% and the BSE Sensex advancing 0.26%.

Questions about Federal Reserve independence add another layer of complexity. A court hearing Friday on whether Trump should be temporarily barred from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook ended without a ruling. Stephen Miran a Trump nominee faces his Senate Banking Committee hearing September 4 potentially setting up another confrontation over central bank autonomy.

Corporate moves and Asian markets

Major corporate announcements provided additional market catalysts Tuesday. Kraft Heinz confirmed plans to split into two publicly traded companies through a tax free spinoff expected to complete in the second half of next year. One unit called Global Taste Elevation will include shelf stable products like Heinz ketchup and Kraft Mac & Cheese while North American Grocery will house brands including Oscar Mayer and Lunchables.

Asian markets closed mixed as investors assessed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin amid tariff uncertainty. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.29% to 42,310.49 while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.94% to 3,172.35. Chinese markets underperformed with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 0.47% and the mainland CSI 300 dropping 0.74%.

Australia’s S&P ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 8,900.60 as regulators imposed a $2.52 million fine on Societe Generale’s local unit for failing to prevent suspicious orders in electricity and wheat futures markets during volatile conditions caused partly by the Russia Ukraine conflict.

Jobs report looms large

Friday’s August employment report represents the next major catalyst for markets as traders assess implications for Federal Reserve policy. The data arrives at a critical juncture with the central bank’s mid September meeting approaching and expectations building for potential rate adjustments.

Wall Street enters September following four consecutive monthly gains for the S&P 500. The Dow advanced more than 3% in August while the S&P 500 rose nearly 2% and the Nasdaq gained 1.6%. Whether that momentum continues depends on resolving trade uncertainties and navigating seasonal headwinds.