This man spent 26 days in ICE detention for visa

A FaceTime call that began like any other morning quickly turned into a 26-day nightmare that separated a married couple and highlighted the human cost of America’s immigration enforcement policies. Rami Jilani Othmane, a Tunisian musician with a pending green card application, never expected a routine grocery store trip would land him in federal custody for nearly a month.

The ordeal began July 13 when Othmane was driving to a Pasadena grocery store while video chatting with his wife, Dr. Wafaa Alrashid. She watched helplessly as unmarked vehicles surrounded her husband’s car and federal agents ordered him to step out. Despite having his immigration paperwork ready, Othmane found himself arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents over a tourist visa that had expired more than nine years earlier.

His wife, a U.S. citizen and chief of staff at Huntington Hospital, could only listen as the call continued during the initial moments of his arrest. The couple had been following proper legal channels for his green card application, never imagining their compliance with immigration procedures wouldn’t protect them from enforcement actions.

1. Detention conditions spark controversy

Othmane spent his first 13 days in federal custody before being transferred to ICE’s Eloy Detention Center for another 13 days. He described sleeping on concrete floors without proper hygiene products, including going nearly two weeks without being able to brush his teeth. The experience left him worried about his safety and survival.

Department of Homeland Security officials disputed these characterizations, stating that all detainees receive proper meals, medical treatment, and opportunities to communicate with attorneys and family members. They emphasized that comprehensive medical care begins within 12 hours of arrival, with full health assessments completed within 14 days.

The conflicting accounts highlight ongoing debates about conditions in immigration detention facilities. While officials maintain that detainees receive adequate care, advocates and family members frequently report substandard conditions that fall short of humane treatment standards.

2. Wife’s desperate advocacy efforts

Dr. Alrashid became her husband’s primary advocate during his detention, driving between Los Angeles and Phoenix as she worked to secure his release. She organized rallies outside detention facilities and created a GoFundMe campaign to cover legal expenses and raise awareness about his case.

The separation took a profound emotional toll on both spouses. Alrashid described feeling as though her heart had been torn from her chest, struggling to eat, sleep, and function normally while her husband remained in custody. She emphasized that despite following all legal requirements for his green card application, they received no protection from enforcement actions.

Her medical training couldn’t prepare her for the stress of navigating the immigration system while her husband faced uncertain conditions in federal custody. The experience transformed her from a private citizen into an immigration advocate determined to prevent similar separations.

3. Reunion brings mixed emotions

The couple finally reunited in a hotel lobby after 26 days apart, a moment Alrashid described as surreal. She barely recognized her husband, who appeared disheveled and traumatized by his detention experience. Despite the reunion’s joy, she immediately noticed the physical and emotional toll the ordeal had taken.

Othmane now wears a mandatory ankle monitor and must remain within 70 miles of Los Angeles while his immigration case proceeds. The device serves as a constant reminder of his ongoing legal vulnerability despite being back with his family.

Their reunion marked the beginning of recovery rather than the end of their immigration journey. Both continue processing the trauma while navigating continued legal proceedings that will determine Othmane’s future status in the United States.

4. Broader immigration enforcement impact

Othmane’s case reflects broader patterns in current immigration enforcement that have affected hundreds of individuals with pending applications or valid documentation. Federal agencies have detained green card holders, visa applicants, and long-term residents as part of expanded enforcement operations.

The musician’s arrest occurred despite his compliance with legal immigration procedures and his wife’s U.S. citizenship. Their experience demonstrates how enforcement priorities can override individual circumstances, even for families attempting to navigate the system properly.

Immigration advocates point to cases like Othmane’s as evidence that current enforcement practices cast too wide a net, separating families and detaining individuals who pose no public safety risk. Critics argue that such approaches undermine confidence in legal immigration pathways.

Looking ahead with cautious hope

Despite his ordeal, Othmane maintains his love for America and expressed hope that his experience might prevent similar situations for other families. His positive attitude contrasts sharply with the trauma he experienced, reflecting his determination to build a life in the United States.

The couple continues working with immigration attorneys while Othmane attends required court hearings. Their case remains pending, with no guarantee of the outcome despite their compliance with all legal requirements and the significant personal costs they’ve already endured.

Alrashid emphasized their commitment to following immigration law while calling for more humane administration of enforcement policies. Their story illustrates how individual lives intersect with broader policy debates, creating personal consequences that extend far beyond political discussions about immigration reform.