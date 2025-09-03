Acre Boyzz: Faith, farming and frustration forge a movement

Ray Smith, Jibril Ahmad partner with principal of Chattahoochee Hills Charter School, Patrick Muhammad, to form Acreboyzz Farms because they believe collaboration makes elevation

When you meet Patrick Muhammad of Acre Boyzz Farming and President of Chattahoochee Charter School, alongside his partners Jibril Ahmad and Jay Smith — known collectively as the Acre Boyzz and Acre Boyzz Farming — you quickly realize this trio is more than just a team. They are a movement.

Their story doesn’t begin with wealth or privilege. Jibril (who goes by Ray) was once a sanitation truck driver, and his partner Jay Smith worked as a stagehand. Both were “sick and tired of being sick and tired.” That dissatisfaction became the fuel for transformation. As Jibril explains, “Most people aren’t mad enough to do anything. We were both at that point — fed up enough to change our lives.”

The turning point was finding mentorship. Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, they sought out leaders who could shorten the learning curve. “A mentor consolidates time frames,” Jibril says. “You can figure it out on your own, but when you connect with someone already doing it, you get to your results a lot faster.”

Jay’s loyalty kept him firmly on board. “I always had the motto of I’m not getting left behind,” he laughs. “We all had our portion. If this was the direction, I was rolling with my brother.” For the Acre Boyzz, growth meant discomfort, sacrifice, and relentless effort. “You might have to work seven days a week,” Jay says. “Those two days you think you can take off may actually be your best days to grind.”

Their philosophy is rooted in what Patrick calls “imperfect action.” Too many people, he says, wait for the stars to align before taking a leap. “Faith doesn’t hope. Faith doesn’t wish. Faith already knows,” he explains. “The next step might be dark, but you take it anyway.”

That boldness not only grew Acre Boyzz Farming but also birthed Chattahoochee Hills Charter School, a one-of-a-kind institution where education meets agriculture. With goats, chickens, and hands-on farming lessons, students are exposed to a unique curriculum that connects life skills with academics. “Families are dissatisfied with traditional schools,” Patrick notes. “Our model addresses that dissatisfaction by giving kids something meaningful, tangible, and empowering.”

From the fields to the classroom, the Acre Boyzz have proven that dissatisfaction, when paired with faith and action, can spark revolutions. Their journey is a reminder that sometimes the best growth happens outside your comfort zone — and sometimes, in the soil itself.