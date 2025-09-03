Bronny James celebrates his girl Parker Whitfield’s day

The famous couple, who are the children of famous parents, celebrate her turning 21

Bronny James celebrated his girlfriend Parker Whitfield’s birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James Sr. told his eight million Instagram followers how much Whitfield means to him with a glowing tribute on her born day:

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield celebrate her day

“Happy bday to my everything,” Bronny, 20, said in the captions while adding three purple heart emojis and our kissing emojis. In the photo, Parker, 21, is seen blowing out the candles on her birthday cake with Bronny beside her.

Bronny and Whitfield are high school sweathearts

The two met while attending the famed Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles County, where James, of course, played basketball while she played on the softball team.

Whitfield’s parents are award-winning actors

Whitfield is the firstborn of Emmy-nominated actress Salli Richardson Whitfield, who is best known for her roles in Posse, I am Legend, and Mo Money. Her father, Dondré Whitfield, is a three-time Emmy-nominated actor best known for starring on “All My Children,” “The Cosby Show,” and “Queen Sugar.”

Richardson Whitfield penned a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on her own 300K-strong Instagram page.

Salli Richardson Whitfield pays tribute to her daughter

“It’s impossible to explain the love that I have for you @parker.whitfield I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman that you have become,” she penned as the Outkast song “So Fresh, So Clean” played in the background as a carousel of old photos flashed in rapid succession.

The video included photos from Parker’s birthday celebration.

“You are kind , fiercely loyal , funny,smart, hard working, a great friend and a loving daughter,” Richardson Whitfield continued on her praise for her daughter. “And that is just half of your qualities. HAPPY BIRTHDAY and keep on growing,” Salli wrote.

Parker later shared a series of photos from her poolside 21st birthday celebration. “Berry much legal!!🍓🍰🍸🫐🍷🥂✨,” she captioned the Instagram post, which featured photos of herself celebrating with friends.

Her famous boyfriend later chimed in via the comment section, writing, “Love you berry much baby.”