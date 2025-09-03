How Kenneth Gifford built NIFF into streaming empire

The Newark International Film Festival founder discusses celebrating 10 years of amplifying diverse voices and creating global platforms for independent filmmakers

Kenneth Gifford is the Founder and Executive Director of the Newark International Film Festival, the first international film festival in Newark, New Jersey. A visionary leader in film, media, and cultural development, Gifford launched NIFF to showcase diverse stories from around the world while building opportunities for local and emerging talent. Under his leadership, the festival has grown into a global platform attracting filmmakers, celebrities, and industry leaders, all while driving Newark’s creative economy forward.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Gifford recently discussed the festival’s evolution, the challenges of independent film distribution, and his vision for preserving cultural storytelling through innovative platforms.

Walk us through your journey. How did this come about? What was the inspiration for it? Why was there a need for it? And why were you tasked with bringing it to life?

I’ve been in the film industry since 1992. With that, I started bringing productions to our city and working on the North Office of Film and TV. What happened was a neighbor of mine owned a film festival. When I got older, I was like I’m going to go to his film festival, which is Jeff Friday at ABFF.

I hopped on a plane, went to Miami and I was like, this is what’s up and we need to have this in Newark. With Newark and New Jersey being the birthplace of the film, it only made sense for me to bring a film festival back here that encompassed all of what the entertainment industry is. I saw a need for not only the filmmakers to have a platform, but for New Jersey to be represented the way it needs to be.

This is an annual film festival. When can we expect it? How do we find out more information? How do we attend?

The festival is September 2nd to the 7th. It’s always the day after Labor Day. You can go to our website, which is newarkiff.com. You’ll see the schedule, the passes, the workshops. For the week, we pride ourselves in not just being a screening festival, but a festival that gives you insight and direction.

We’ve got acting classes. We’ve got directors’ panels. We have writing classes, castings for live shows, productions and producers. The way we make our festival different is you are there with the people. You’re not sitting far off behind a stanchion. When the panels and workshops are over, you’re talking with people, you’re networking with the same people. Our goal is to put you in the room with the people that need to see you and who you need to see.

Why was Newark the right city for this platform? And what challenges did you face in building this festival from scratch?

Newark is the right place simply because Newark and New Jersey is the birthplace of film. Celluloid film was invented in 1887 by Reverend Hannibal Goodwin in Newark on Broad Street. The teachers wanted a better way to teach the Bible for Sunday School. You have Thomas Edison, who built the first motion picture camera in West Orange and then started using the celluloid film that Hannibal Goodwin created. The first film studios were built in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

There was no reason why New Jersey and Newark did not have an international festival to bring all of that back to where it all began. That was the reason and the purpose for the journey. That’s why our film festival is the Newark International Film Festival, the birthplace of film.

As far as the challenges, most film festivals that you go to are destination places. ABFF in Miami, Cannes in the south of France, Sundance. You have all these festivals that are destination places. So the challenge is to get people to see the beauty and the experience of being in New Jersey and especially coming to Newark. From our performing arts centers, Symphony Hall, the museums, the library, our goal is to try to show people just how beautiful Newark is.

That is the challenge because people take urban cities and have a stigma about them. Our thing is come check it out and see.

How has this festival evolved since its founding? And what have been the defining milestones?

It’s evolved because we started with a three day festival. Now we are a six day festival. I think our first film festival, we screened 30 films. Now we screen over 200 films every year. We have over 1,800 submissions, 83 to 84 countries. It’s grown dramatically.

There are also additions that come along to building the festival. We have what’s called the GICC now, which is the Global Impact Creative Collective. That is us having a way to build a pipeline for industry individuals who want to work and produce. So we do this all year round.

I’ve created and founded a streaming platform, which is called Vault Access. One of our biggest challenges with the festival was getting filmmakers distribution. So we built our own. Now you have your own distribution and we don’t have to go asking for it.

It’s taught me how to not wonder who’s going to bring what to the table, but how many tables can we build? And do it that way. That’s what we’ve created. And it’s been pretty awesome.

Tell us more about Vault. How does that extend the mission of the festival?

Having distribution is a challenge. When you look at over a year, there are over 60 to 70,000 films that get made every single year by independent creators around the world. From that 60 to 70,000, maybe 4,000 or 5,000 make it into a film festival. From that, and I’m talking about around the world, all festivals, only about maybe 100 will get distribution. And again, we’re talking about around the world.

If you think about that 100, out of that 100, at least 30 or 40 are major motion picture movies. So what happens to everybody else? Where is their piece of the pie? Once you do a festival, if you don’t get distribution, then your film is dead. My goal was to create a platform that can give independent creatives their own piece of that legacy, that world. So we created a streaming platform.

Now my platform is a founding member of what’s called the SIA, which is a Streaming Innovation Alliance. So I sit at the table with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney, Warner Brothers. SIA is a product of the Motion Picture Association. It was created for all of the major streaming platforms to come together and lobby the government to say certain guidelines should not be made. We don’t want to price gouge consumers. We want to make sure that minority films get made and people have representation. It’s kind of like a guideline to where the streaming industry should go without someone who’s not in the industry giving you direction. For me to be a founding member of that, it is amazing.

What strategies do you use to bring global filmmakers to the Newark Film Festival while also nurturing local talent?

Our festival is international, so we accept submissions from everyone around the world. We have two models. One is live screenings and the other is virtual. If you’re able to attend the festival, you get a live screening inside of a theater. If you are not, then it goes virtual onto Vault. All of your family and friends can stream it there.

The way we create this platform of inclusivity is everyone is screened, but Newark and New Jersey filmmakers have their own special days. On Wednesday is a Newark block and it’s only Newark and New Jersey films. Then you’ll have Thursday and Friday, 90% of the Newark and New Jersey films are all in one location, while everyone else is at a separate location. The reason why we do that is not to separate them, but to acknowledge the hard work and where we are, give recognition to the fact that we’re in their home where this is our place and their friends and their family deserve to come and see their family and friends’ projects.

For young filmmakers, what advice would you give them about telling authentic stories and breaking into the industry?

One of the key things that we have with our festival is a youth portion to our festival. Even though it’s a youth portion, you are treated just like an adult or regular filmmaker. You are in the same screenings, you’re on the same platforms, you’re at the award show with them. The reason why we do that is because we want younger filmmakers to understand what the industry is now and not hear, oh, you’re a kid, just wait until you get older. No, why can’t we give them that experience now? Why can’t we show them what it’s about now?

The advice that I would give them is don’t let anyone else tell your story. Your story is always greater when you write the ending.

What is your vision for the future of the Newark International Film Festival and Newark’s role in the global film scene?

Newark is blowing up when it comes to filming. We are number one in television right now when it comes to filming. We were named number 10 in small cities to film through MovieMaker Magazine. My goal with Newark is to continue to mold and cultivate the creative industry here and to build it up.

As far as where we are going with the Newark International Film Festival, we are creating what is called the Vault Summit. Vault Summit is going to be an arm of the Newark International Film Festival where we can add technology, we can add marketing, we can add music and art and wellness. You’re not taking away from the Film Festival, you’re not taking away from the screenings, but the Vault Summit will be able to be anywhere.

We can have the Vault Summit in LA, we can have the Vault Summit in Chicago because right now the culture that we have is being erased and there’s no one that is trying to hold on to that piece of our history. You have great organizations like Rolling Out, you have ABFF. But when it comes to what we grew up with, we can’t look at BET anymore. We can’t look at all of those organizations that said this is what we have.

We still have the NAACP Image Awards, but we just lost BET Awards, we just lost the Soul Train Awards. For me, the best way to expand the festival is to help cultivate and keep our culture alive. We’ll be splitting the festival into two where we’ll still have our screenings and our workshops and everything here in Newark and let that grow over time. But then we’ll have the Vault Summit that will happen before the festival in April. And then that will push people to the Newark International Film Festival.

Where can people find more information?

You can find me on Instagram, it’s @KennyG3674. The Newark International Film Festival is newarkiff.com and Vault is the Vault Access. We’re here, come hang out with us, come enjoy some screenings and workshops and it’s an amazing time.