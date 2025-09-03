KeyBank discovered the laziest way to save money

KeyBank has created a financial tool that makes saving money as simple as buying your morning coffee. The bank’s EasyUp feature automatically rounds up debit card purchases and transfers small amounts into savings accounts, helping customers build their financial cushions without thinking about it.

Since launching in August 2019, EasyUp has generated impressive results for KeyBank customers. The program has collectively helped clients save more than $182 million through July 2025, with the average user accumulating $490 annually. These numbers demonstrate how small, consistent contributions can create substantial financial impact over time.

The concept behind EasyUp centers on behavioral economics principles that make saving effortless. Instead of requiring customers to manually transfer money or remember to save, the system works automatically with every debit card transaction. Customers choose their preferred transfer amount, ranging from 10 cents to $5 per purchase, and the system handles the rest.

Five key benefits that make EasyUp effective

1. Seamless enrollment process Getting started with EasyUp requires minimal effort from customers. Through KeyBank’s online banking platform or mobile app, users can find the tool under the Tools section. The enrollment process involves selecting checking and savings accounts, then setting the desired transfer amount per transaction.

2. Automatic savings with every purchase Once activated, EasyUp works behind the scenes during every debit card purchase. Whether buying groceries, gas, or entertainment, the predetermined amount automatically moves from checking to savings. This passive approach removes the mental burden of remembering to save.

3. Flexible goal achievement EasyUp accommodates various financial objectives beyond traditional savings. Customers can direct their accumulated funds toward emergency funds, vacation planning, investment opportunities, or debt reduction. The versatility allows users to align their automatic savings with personal financial priorities.

4. Complete control and customization Despite its automated nature, EasyUp gives customers full control over their savings strategy. Users can pause the program, adjust transfer amounts, change account selections, or resume saving at any time. These modifications take seconds to implement through the banking platform.

5. Relationship benefits integration EasyUp purchases count toward KeyBank’s relationship benefits program requirements. Customers need five qualifying monthly transactions to access these benefits, and debit card purchases through EasyUp help meet this threshold while simultaneously building savings.

The psychology behind micro-saving success

Financial experts have long recognized that traditional saving methods often fail because they require active decision-making during spending moments. EasyUp addresses this challenge by automating the savings process, removing the psychological friction that prevents consistent saving behavior.

The program capitalizes on the concept of paying yourself first, but in reverse. Instead of setting aside money before spending, customers save automatically after each purchase. This approach feels less restrictive than traditional budgeting methods while still achieving meaningful results.

KeyBank’s data supports this psychological approach. With an average annual savings of $490 per user, customers demonstrate sustained engagement with the program. The collective $182 million saved across all users indicates widespread adoption and continued use rather than initial enthusiasm followed by abandonment.

Real-world impact on financial wellness

EasyUp represents more than a simple savings tool for KeyBank customers. The program addresses fundamental challenges many Americans face with emergency preparedness and financial resilience. Federal Reserve data consistently shows that many adults struggle to cover unexpected expenses, making automatic savings programs particularly valuable.

The tool also supports broader financial literacy goals by demonstrating how small actions compound over time. Customers experience firsthand how modest amounts can accumulate into significant sums, potentially encouraging additional financial wellness behaviors.

KeyBank positions EasyUp as part of their comprehensive approach to client financial empowerment. Rather than focusing solely on traditional banking products, the institution emphasizes practical solutions that address everyday financial challenges. This strategy aligns with growing consumer demand for financial institutions that support holistic money management.

The program’s success reflects KeyBank’s broader commitment to client-centered innovation. As the bank celebrates its bicentennial in 2025, EasyUp exemplifies how traditional financial institutions can adapt to modern consumer needs while maintaining their core mission of supporting client financial success.