Nancy Mace flees Epstein hearing after panic attack

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace was photographed in tears Tuesday as she fled a Capitol Hill meeting where Jeffrey Epstein survivors shared their harrowing experiences, after the congresswoman suffered what she described as a severe panic attack.

The emotional scene unfolded following a private House Oversight Committee briefing where six Epstein accusers testified about their abuse at the hands of the disgraced financier and his associates. Mace, who has publicly discussed her own sexual assault experience, found herself overwhelmed by the survivors’ accounts.

The Republican lawmaker’s visible distress highlighted the profound impact that survivor testimony can have, even on those in positions of power who are working to seek justice for victims of sexual crimes.

Panic attack forces early departure

Mace described experiencing intense physical symptoms during the closed-door session, including sweating, hyperventilation, and shaking that made it impossible for her to continue participating in the hearing. The congresswoman explained that listening to the detailed accounts of abuse triggered her own trauma responses.

The South Carolina representative detailed her experience on social media, explaining that as a recent survivor herself, she struggled to process the testimonies from the six women who shared their stories with committee members during the two-hour session.

Her departure from the briefing room was captured by photographers, showing Mace wiping tears from her eyes and appearing visibly shaken as she walked past reporters who attempted to ask questions about the proceedings.

Personal connection to survivor experiences

Earlier this year, Mace delivered a powerful House floor speech where she publicly disclosed her own experience as a sexual assault survivor and named several individuals she accused of committing crimes against women. The February address marked a significant moment in her advocacy for survivors’ rights.

During that emotional speech, Mace had declared she was going scorched earth against those who prey on women, specifically mentioning rape, nonconsensual photos and videos, and the calculated exploitation of women and girls in her congressional district.

The congresswoman’s personal experience as a survivor, combined with her relatively recent disclosure timeline, contributed to her intense emotional reaction during Tuesday’s hearing with the Epstein victims.

High-profile attendees witness emotional testimony

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Committee Chairman James Comer were among the prominent lawmakers present for the private briefing, demonstrating the high-level attention being paid to the ongoing Epstein investigation by Congress.

The meeting represented part of the GOP-led panel’s broader investigation into how the Trump administration has handled the Epstein case, with lawmakers seeking to understand why justice has been delayed for survivors for such an extended period.

Johnson later emphasized the importance of hearing directly from victims to ensure transparency in the investigation, describing the objective as not just uncovering Epstein’s crimes but preventing similar abuse from occurring in the future.

Massive document release reveals limited new information

The House Oversight Committee released over 33,000 Epstein-related documents Tuesday evening, though Democratic lawmakers noted that the vast majority of the material had already been made public through previous releases and court proceedings.

California Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, estimated that only about 3 percent of the released documents contained new information, with most of that being flight logs from Epstein’s private aircraft between 2000 and 2014.

The document dump included video footage from the Metropolitan Detention Center on the night of Epstein’s death, various court filings involving Ghislaine Maxwell, and communications between federal agencies regarding the case.

Political tensions emerge over transparency demands

The investigation has created tensions within Republican ranks, with some lawmakers pushing for more aggressive disclosure while others support the administration’s more cautious approach to releasing sensitive materials.

Representative Thomas Massie has filed a discharge petition seeking to force the Department of Justice to release all Epstein-related files, a move that has created friction with GOP leadership who prefer working through traditional committee processes.

Mace indicated she has no concerns about potentially crossing Trump on Epstein-related issues, pointing to the president’s decision to ban Epstein from Mar-a-Lago and his cooperation with federal authorities as evidence of his commitment to justice.

Survivors continue seeking accountability

The six survivors who testified Tuesday are part of a larger group of Epstein victims who have traveled to Washington demanding full transparency and accountability from federal authorities regarding the case and any potential co-conspirators.

Victim advocate Jess Michaels emphasized that the pursuit of justice transcends political party lines, noting that child sex trafficking and allowing perpetrators to escape consequences should be unacceptable to lawmakers regardless of their political affiliation.

The survivors have specifically called for the release of all government files related to Epstein’s case and have urged against any potential pardons for convicted associates like Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving her sentence in a Texas federal facility.

Investigation momentum builds

As Congress returns from summer recess, the Epstein investigation has emerged as a significant focus for lawmakers from both parties, with additional victim testimonies and document releases expected in the coming weeks.

The emotional impact of Tuesday’s hearing, exemplified by Mace’s reaction, underscores the human cost of the alleged crimes and the ongoing struggle for survivors seeking recognition and justice through the political process.