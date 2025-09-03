Novak Djokovic crushes last American dream at US Open

Serbian legend ends Fritz’s magical run with ruthless precision

Sometimes tennis matches feel more like public executions than sporting competitions, and Novak Djokovic just delivered exactly that kind of performance by systematically dismantling Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Serbian legend extended his perfect 11-0 record against the American while crushing the last hope for ending the United States’ 22-year major championship drought among male players.

What should have been a celebration of American tennis potential became another chapter in Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of tennis immortality. The 38-year-old champion reached his record-extending 53rd Grand Slam semifinal, including a record-tying 14th at the US Open, while Fritz became another victim in the graveyard of players who thought they could finally solve the Djokovic puzzle.

Crowd becomes Djokovic’s motivation fuel

The atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium turned into a patriotic rally for Fritz, with American fans desperately hoping their last remaining hope could somehow find a way to overcome impossible odds. Instead of being intimidated by the hostile environment, Djokovic seemed to feed off the negative energy like a tennis vampire who gets stronger with each boo and frustrated groan.

When spectators started celebrating his faults and cheering his mistakes, Djokovic responded by blowing kisses to the crowd after taking a commanding two-set lead. That’s the kind of psychological warfare that separates champions from everyone else who plays tennis for a living – turning crowd hostility into personal motivation.

The tension escalated throughout the match as Djokovic engaged with fans who clearly wanted nothing more than to see him lose. By the third set, the interactions had become so heated that the chair umpire repeatedly tried to restore order, though Djokovic’s mocking responses to the official’s pleas only amplified the drama.

Fritz fights back but falls short

Credit to Fritz for refusing to disappear quietly after falling behind two sets. The fourth-seeded American managed to steal the third set and create genuine tension about whether this might finally be the match where someone breaks Djokovic’s spell over American opponents.

Fritz’s serve improved significantly during the final two sets, giving him opportunities to pressure the Serbian champion in ways that hadn’t happened during their previous encounters. For brief moments, it actually looked like the 27-year-old might have developed the weapons necessary to compete with one of tennis history’s greatest champions.

However, the cruel reality of professional tennis is that playing better sometimes isn’t enough when you’re facing someone who has made a career out of winning matches he probably shouldn’t. Djokovic saved 11 of 13 break points while winning 25 of 42 extended rallies, demonstrating exactly why he’s spent more time at number one than any player in tennis history.

Double fault ends American dreams

The most anticlimactic ending possible occurred when Fritz double-faulted on match point, essentially handing Djokovic the victory after fighting courageously for over three hours. After surviving two previous match points through spectacular shot-making and pure determination, Fritz’s serve abandoned him at the worst possible moment.

That double fault perfectly encapsulated the current state of American men’s tennis, where promising players repeatedly come close to breakthrough moments only to fall short when opportunities present themselves. The drought that began after Andy Roddick’s 2003 US Open victory shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

Alcaraz awaits in semifinals

Djokovic’s reward for eliminating the last American hope is a semifinal showdown against Carlos Alcaraz, who has been demolishing opponents without dropping a single set throughout the tournament. The rivalry between these two players has defined modern tennis, with Djokovic holding a 5-3 head-to-head advantage despite Alcaraz representing the next generation of championship-level talent.

Their most recent meetings have gone to Djokovic, including victories at the Australian Open and the Paris Olympics, where the Serbian finally captured the gold medal that had eluded him throughout his legendary career. However, Alcaraz’s current form suggests this semifinal could produce the kind of epic encounter that reminds everyone why tennis remains the most mentally demanding individual sport.

Legacy building continues

Each Grand Slam semifinal appearance adds another layer to Djokovic’s already ridiculous resume, proving that Father Time remains undefeated against everyone except possibly the Serbian champion. His ability to continue reaching the sport’s biggest stages at age 38 while facing increasingly hostile crowds demonstrates the kind of mental fortitude that separates legends from mere mortals.