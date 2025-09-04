Why this 75-year-old grandmother faces murder charges

The murder trial of 75-year-old grandmother Donna Adelson concluded with dramatic closing arguments Thursday, as prosecutors and defense attorneys presented sharply contrasting narratives about her alleged role in the 2014 murder-for-hire of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman opened her closing argument by displaying a photograph of Markel, emphasizing his identity as a devoted father whose primary concern was maximizing time with his two young sons following a contentious divorce from Wendi Adelson, the defendant’s daughter.

Cappleman described Markel as a “dedicated and loving father whose downfall was brought about by the fact that his No. 1 priority in his life was maximizing his time with those little boys in the wake of a bitter divorce with their mother.” The 41-year-old professor was gunned down at his Betton Hills home in July 2014.

Prosecution outlines conspiracy timeline

The lead prosecutor, who has handled all trials related to Markel’s murder, walked jurors through evidence spanning from the 2012 divorce proceedings to Adelson’s recent incarceration at Leon County Detention Facility, where she allegedly confided to a fellow inmate about her guilt in the crime.

Cappleman emphasized the “contentious” nature of the divorce and highlighted what she characterized as Donna Adelson’s “non-negotiable” demand for relocating her daughter and grandchildren from Tallahassee to Miami. A judge denied this relocation request in June 2013, thirteen months before Markel’s murder.

The prosecutor reminded jurors of the broader conspiracy that has already resulted in four convictions, including Donna Adelson’s son Charlie Adelson, who was found guilty in 2023 in the same courtroom. Two Miami hitmen and their intermediary, Charlie Adelson’s former girlfriend, have also been convicted in connection with the murder.

Defense challenges custody battle narrative

Defense attorney Jackie Fulford immediately attacked the prosecution’s central motive, arguing that characterizing the divorce as a “bitter custody battle” was fundamentally inaccurate. She referenced testimony from legal experts who described the divorce proceedings as typical rather than exceptionally acrimonious.

Fulford acknowledged that Adelson made disparaging comments about Markel, calling him various derogatory names including “major expletive,” “religious zealot,” “royal jackass,” and “piece of expletive.” However, she questioned whether such harsh language proved murderous intent.

The defense attorney dismissed the significance of these statements, asking jurors, “That proves they wanted to have him killed? Are you serious?” This approach aimed to separate angry rhetoric from criminal conspiracy.

Family dynamics and estrangement

Prosecution testimony included statements from Rob Adelson, the defendant’s estranged elder son, who testified that his mother “hated Dan Markel at the time of his murder.” This testimony aligned with statements Wendi Adelson made to Tallahassee police on the day of the murder, when she told investigators that her parents had “more reason to dislike Danny than almost anyone else.”

The defense dismissed Rob Adelson as someone “with an ax to grind,” suggesting his estrangement from the family compromised his credibility. This family rift added another layer of complexity to the case’s interpersonal dynamics.

Evidence and communication patterns

Cappleman detailed how the conspiracy operated through careful communication between Donna and Charlie Adelson while the defendant avoided direct contact with others involved in executing the murder. The prosecution highlighted coded language used in wiretapped phone calls following an undercover FBI operation designed to prompt incriminating conversations.

The prosecutor emphasized Donna Adelson’s role in “psychological warfare” and her willingness to “do whatever it took to accomplish her non-negotiable, to get a win.” She suggested that Donna Adelson initiated the murder plot, questioning who solicited Charlie’s participation since he appeared more interested in “go-karts and jet skis and pretty girls” than family disputes.

Courtroom tensions and legal objections

The defense interrupted Cappleman’s closing argument with an objection, prompting Judge Stephen Everett to remove the jury from the courtroom. Fulford accused prosecutors of improperly commenting on her client’s decision not to testify, calling their statements “burden-shifting.”

Judge Everett ruled in favor of the prosecution, determining that Cappleman was entitled to comment on “adoptive admissions” and “alternative theories” developed through cross-examination. The judge clarified that while Adelson had not testified, the prosecutor had not directly commented on her silence or suggested she bore any burden of proof.

Final appeals to jury

Cappleman concluded her argument by urging jurors not to let Adelson’s careful planning become the means of her escape from justice. She called for a guilty verdict, stating, “Don’t let the way she thought she was going to get away with this be the way she gets away with it. Render a verdict that does justice. Find her guilty.”

The case now rests with the jury, who must determine whether the evidence supports convictions on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and solicitation – the same charges that resulted in her son Charlie’s conviction in 2023.