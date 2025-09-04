Cowboys vs Eagles streaming secrets most fans miss

The Dallas Cowboys begin their 2025 season redemption quest Thursday night when they travel to Philadelphia to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles. After a disappointing 7-10 campaign, the Cowboys aim to bounce back under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer in primetime.

TV channel and streaming information

The Cowboys vs Eagles game will air on NBC, with local coverage on Channel 5 in Dallas and Channel 10 in Philadelphia. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT at Lincoln Financial Field.

Multiple streaming options are available for fans who prefer digital viewing. NBC’s Peacock TV will carry the game as part of their Sunday Night Football package, even though it’s being played on Thursday. NFL+ subscribers can stream the game on computers, smartphones, tablets, and TV-connected devices for $6.99 per month.

Additional streaming platforms include ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. Fans with IPTV services should be able to access the game through local NBC affiliates in their area.

Team storylines heading into opener

Dallas enters the season with significant roster changes following their frustrating 2024 campaign. The Cowboys are playing without retired offensive lineman Zack Martin and traded linebacker Micah Parsons, who was shockingly dealt to Green Bay two weeks ago in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Quarterback Dak Prescott returns to lead the offense with new weapons at his disposal. The Cowboys acquired wide receiver George Pickens in a trade, hoping to restore their passing attack to previous heights. The offensive line features first-round pick Tyler Booker alongside Pro Bowler Tyler Smith and second-year tackle Tyler Guyton.

Philadelphia’s championship defense

The Eagles come into the matchup as defending Super Bowl champions after defeating Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia‘s ground game featuring Saquon Barkley and dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts presents the primary challenge for Dallas’ revamped defense.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs returns for the Cowboys after offseason knee surgery, tasked with slowing down Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The defensive success likely depends on new addition Kenny Clark’s ability to control the interior and limit Philadelphia’s rushing attack.

Weather and betting considerations

Teams will face questionable weather conditions at Lincoln Financial Field, which could impact the game’s flow and strategy. The outdoor elements may favor Philadelphia’s ground-heavy offensive approach while potentially limiting Dallas’ aerial attack.

Complete Cowboys 2025 schedule

The season opener begins a challenging schedule for Dallas, including notable games against division rivals and playoff contenders. Key matchups include a Thanksgiving Day game against Kansas City, a Christmas Day road game at Washington, and multiple prime-time appearances throughout the season.

Week 2 brings the New York Giants to Dallas on September 14, followed by road trips to Chicago and home games against Green Bay. The Cowboys face both Monday Night Football appearances in November against Arizona and Las Vegas.

Season expectations and storylines

Dallas enters the season with renewed optimism despite significant personnel changes. Schottenheimer’s promotion from offensive coordinator to head coach represents continuity in the offensive system while potentially providing fresh leadership perspectives.

The Cowboys’ ability to compete in the competitive NFC East will depend heavily on how quickly new players integrate and whether the defense can overcome the loss of Parsons. Philadelphia’s championship pedigree makes them the early division favorites, putting additional pressure on Dallas to perform well in the opener.

The prime-time stage provides an immediate test for both teams, with national audiences watching to see if Dallas can begin their comeback story or if Philadelphia continues their championship momentum into the new season.