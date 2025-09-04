Denzel Washington understands why Rihanna picked A$AP Rocky

The 2-time Oscar winner praised the rapper and gave him invaluable advice

Denzel Washington gave A$AP Rocky his flowers while explaining why he believes billionaire singer Rihanna fell in love and started a family with the multiplatinum rapper.

Washington heaps effusive praise on A$AP Rocky

Washington, the star of the film Highest 2 Lowest, and director Spike Lee previously praised A$AP Rocky’s powerful performance in the dramatic thriller during their appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” sports show last month.

The two-time Academy Award winner elaborated on what he believes Rihanna saw in the 36-year-old A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.

“You know what, I get it, Rihanna,” Washington said while visiting the set of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Wednesday. After the cheering died down, Washington continued. “He’s a very intelligent young man, he’s very nice, he’s handsome, he’s a good guy. I get it. He’s a good dude. He’s smart — a very bright man.”

Denzel also names his favorite rapper

The Training Day and The Equalizer star also revealed who his favorite rapper of all time was: “Nas is one of my favorites ever, because I talk a lot, he’s a wordsmith.”

It turns out that A$AP Rocky is an even bigger fan after meeting Washington, revealing that his co-star gave him life-changing advice a decade ago.

During an interview with GQ magazine, Rocky revealed he was invited to the Washington family home at Christmas by the legendary actor’s son, John David Washington, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie BlacKKKlansman.

Denzel gives A$AP Rocky some life nuggets

During the visit, A$AP said the Glory and Malcolm X star doled out invaluable advice.

“We was chilling and you gave me some of the illest advice. You was like ‘this your girlfriend?’ I was like ‘nah, this my friend’.”

“He was like ‘Alright, cool, you like family man.’ He’s like ‘in a few years, you gotta get it together. It’s about the family. It’s about this.’ You know? And I never forget that.”

Spike Lee also impressed with A$AP Rocky’s acting chops

Lee also praised while speaking with the “other” Jimmy on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“Yeah, don’t sleep on A$AP. In this film, Denzel and A$AP go toe-to-toe. What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that A$AP looked like he could be Denzel’s son. There’s a big resemblance. So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son,” Lee said.

“Don’t sleep on A$AP,” Lee reiterated. “I’ve done five films with Denzel, and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed. He’s one of the greatest living actors today, but A$AP wasn’t having that. Toe-to-toe, I mean, they were going at it.”