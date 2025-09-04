Diddy demands acquittal or new trial

Diddy, feeling vindicated in the explosive sex trafficking trial where he was acquitted of the most serious charges, is demanding a new trial at the very least.

Diddy accuses prosecutors of overreaching

The beleaguered Bad Boy boss is also asking the judge to vacate the convictions — two counts of transportation for prostitution. Accusing the U.S. Department of Justice of mischaracterizing his charges under the original definition of prostitution under the Mann Act, first enacted 110 years ago and also nicknamed the White Slave Traffic Act, his legal filing argues the prosecution should have considered the modern legal definition. Diddy’s legal team is requesting that Judge Arun Subramanian toss out the convictions because when the Mann Act was enacted back in 1910, “a prostitute was a woman who had sex outside marriage.”

Diddy describes himself as a voyeur

Sean “Diddy” Combs is faced with multiple years in federal prison despite being exonerated on the sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His legal team wants the judge to see that the male sex workers he invited to his freak-offs around the country were a case of him paying them for their time. He also describes himself as a voyeur, which is relatively innocuous and not against the law.

Diddy is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3. He is facing up to 10 years in prison for each charge. Currently, the music mogul remains detained inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he has been since his arrest one year ago this month.

Legal experts reportedly predict that the judge will subtract whatever time he decides to give Diddy for the 12 months he has already been housed in the federal jail.