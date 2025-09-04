Emory University to close DEI offices amid federal mandates

Interim president Justice Leah Ward Sears says Emory will comply with federal mandates while maintaining its commitment to fairness and belonging.

Emory University announced it will be dismantling its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices and programs in compliance with new federal mandates reshaping higher education.

In a message to the Emory community, Interim President Justice Leah Ward Sears acknowledged the weight of the decision and its impact on students, faculty, and staff.

“I know Emory’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts have meant a great deal to many, not just as programs, but as a statement about who we are and what we believe in,” wrote Sears, just three days into her interim presidency. “As someone who has reaped the benefits of the needs these programs were meant to address, I know they were created with the best of intentions and staffed by talented, committed professionals.”

Federal pressure and legal shifts

The move comes as colleges and universities across the country face increasing legal scrutiny and federal restrictions on DEI-related programs. These mandates require schools to alter or eliminate offices designed to address historic inequities and expand access to underrepresented groups.

Sears confirmed that Emory will comply: “The standards are clear, and we must act accordingly. Guided by the Office of General Counsel and other appropriate campus officials, we will work promptly and carefully to discontinue current DEI offices and programs.”

Support for staff, commitment to values

While jobs and program structures will be affected, Emory pledged to provide support for staff members impacted by the closures. The administration stressed that the university’s broader values remain unchanged.

“Closing offices or reimagining lawful programs is not, after all, the same as ending our unwavering commitment to fairness, belonging, and opportunity for all, values that are part of Emory’s DNA,” Sears said.

National debate over DEI

The announcement adds Emory to a growing list of institutions forced to navigate the tension between federal restrictions and campus culture. For many, DEI initiatives have been central to creating more inclusive learning environments, but opponents argue such programs often cross legal boundaries.

By making this move, Emory joins the national conversation about what equity and inclusion look like in higher education moving forward.

Looking ahead

Sears emphasized that while DEI offices will close, the university will continue to demonstrate its values through leadership, hiring, mentoring, and service.

“I’m honored to lead Emory, and I’m excited to work together as we inspire and challenge each other while making sure everyone in our community feels valued and respected,” she wrote. “I’m confident we can follow the law while not losing sight of who we are.”