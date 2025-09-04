Figma stock plunges 15% after earnings disappoint investors

Design platform’s shares tumble despite revenue growth as high expectations meet reality

The honeymoon period appears to be over for Figma as the cloud-based design platform watched its stock price tumble more than 15% in premarket trading Thursday morning. Despite delivering a modest first-quarter earnings beat, the results failed to satisfy the towering expectations that followed the company’s spectacular stock market debut last July.

The design software darling has experienced a dramatic reversal of fortune since its initial public offering captured Wall Street‘s attention. Figma’s IPO launched at $33 per share, immediately valuing the company at $19.34 billion. The stock’s debut performance was nothing short of extraordinary, soaring 250% on its first trading day and establishing itself as one of the year’s most successful market entries.

However, Thursday’s premarket decline threatens to erase approximately $5 billion from Figma’s current market capitalization of $33.2 billion. The stock has already retreated more than 52% from its peak value as of Wednesday’s closing bell, highlighting the challenges facing high-growth technology companies in today’s market environment.

Mixed earnings results fuel uncertainty

Figma’s second-quarter financial performance painted a picture of steady growth that nonetheless left investors wanting more. The company reported revenue of $249.6 million, representing a solid 41% increase compared to the same period last year. This figure slightly exceeded Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $248.8 million, demonstrating the platform’s continued ability to attract and retain customers.

The earnings picture also showed modest improvement, with adjusted earnings per share reaching $0.09, narrowly surpassing analyst expectations of $0.08 per share. While these numbers would typically be viewed favorably for most companies, Figma’s elevated valuation has created an environment where even positive results may not be enough to satisfy investor appetite.

Brent Bracelin, a senior research analyst at Piper Sandler, acknowledged the challenging dynamics facing the stock. His commentary reinforced expectations that volatility could remain elevated in the near term, though he suggested that large-cap growth investors might find opportunities to add positions during potential pullbacks.

Share unlock concerns add pressure

Beyond the earnings results, Figma faces additional headwinds from upcoming share unlock events that could significantly impact trading dynamics. The company disclosed that the lock-up period for certain employees will expire later this week, potentially flooding the market with additional shares available for trading.

The situation becomes more complex when considering that five major venture capital holders remain subject to an extended lock-up agreement, with staggered releases scheduled through mid-2026. This creates an environment where share supply could increase incrementally over an extended period, potentially putting sustained pressure on the stock price.

Currently, only 41% of Figma’s outstanding shares trade as free float, making the stock particularly susceptible to volatility. This limited liquidity tends to amplify price movements in both directions, contributing to the dramatic swings investors have witnessed since the company’s public debut.

Valuation concerns mount amid market scrutiny

Perhaps the most significant challenge facing Figma lies in justifying its premium valuation in an increasingly selective market environment. The company’s shares currently trade at 299.2 times profit expectations, a multiple that dwarfs both established competitors and broader market benchmarks.

By comparison, legacy design software competitor Adobe trades at just 15.3 times earnings, while the broader S&P 500 index carries a more modest 23.7 price-to-earnings ratio. These stark differences underscore the pressure on Figma to demonstrate exceptional growth rates that can support its elevated valuation.

Future challenges and opportunities

Looking ahead, Figma must navigate several critical areas that will determine its ability to meet investor expectations. The company faces ongoing challenges related to pricing strategy optimization, artificial intelligence integration across its platform, and the intense scrutiny that accompanies being a newly public high-growth technology company.

While industry analysts maintain generally optimistic views about Figma’s long-term growth prospects, the consensus suggests that near-term volatility will likely persist as the company works to establish its rhythm as a public entity. The design software market continues to expand rapidly, driven by increasing demand for collaborative tools and remote work solutions.

The company’s ability to successfully integrate AI capabilities while maintaining its competitive edge against established players like Adobe will be crucial for sustaining the growth rates necessary to justify its current valuation multiple.