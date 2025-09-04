 Lisbon funicular crash kills 16 in Portugal’s tragedy

Portugal observed a national day of mourning Thursday following the devastating derailment of Lisbon’s historic Glória funicular that killed 16 people and injured more than 20 others. The 140-year-old tourist attraction crashed into a building Wednesday evening in what Prime Minister Luís Montenegro called “one of the biggest human tragedies of our recent history.”

Fatal descent turns deadly

The bright yellow funicular derailed at approximately 6:15 p.m. local time while descending the steep cobblestone street connecting Restauradores Square to Bairro Alto. Eyewitness accounts suggest the cable-hauled railway’s braking system failed, sending the car hurtling down the 275-meter track with devastating force.

Footage shared on social media showed the crumpled funicular overturned on the cobblestones with smoke filling the air as people fled the scene. The historic vehicle, designed to carry around 40 passengers, was described by one witness as collapsing “like a cardboard box” upon impact with the building.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes and worked to free passengers trapped in the wreckage. Several victims required extraction from the severely damaged car, while others were transported to hospitals throughout the Lisbon region for treatment.

Victims identified as investigation begins

Among the confirmed fatalities was André Jorge Gonçalves Marques, who worked as a brake guard on the funicular. Carris, the public transport operator, described him as a “dedicated, kind and happy professional, always willing to contribute to the greater good.”

Former volleyball referee Pedro Manuel Alves Trindade also perished in the crash. The Portuguese volleyball federation expressed deep sadness over the tragedy, mourning the loss of a respected member of their community.

Five of the injured remain in serious condition, while others have been treated and released from area hospitals. The death toll was initially reported as 17 but was revised down after officials discovered one fatality had been counted twice.

Historic railway system under scrutiny

The Glória funicular opened in 1885 and was electrified three decades later, becoming one of Lisbon’s most iconic tourist attractions. The system uses two cars attached to opposite ends of a haulage cable, allowing one to ascend while the other descends simultaneously.

Pedro Gonçalo de Brito Aleixo Bogas, head of Carris, announced that all funiculars and vertical lifts in the capital have been suspended for technical inspections. He stated the funiculars had been operating correctly since 2007 and that maintenance spending had increased significantly, though costs had more than doubled over the past decade.

Witness accounts reveal mechanical failure

Teresa d’Avó, who witnessed the crash, described seeing the funicular “out of control, without brakes” as it descended the steep track. She and others began running when they realized the car was not slowing down, fearing it would collide with the ascending car below.

Another witness told Portuguese television that the funicular “hit a building with brutal force” after losing control. Portuguese newspaper Observador reported that a cable came loose along the railway’s route, causing the fatal loss of control.

National and international response

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and other officials expressed condolences to affected families, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent messages of sympathy. Flags at the European Parliament in Brussels flew at half-mast in tribute to the victims.

The tragedy has deeply affected Lisbon’s community, as the funiculars represent an essential part of daily life in the hilly Portuguese capital. These historic vehicles help residents and tourists navigate the city’s steep cobbled streets, making them integral to urban transportation.

Investigation focuses on safety systems

Lisbon prosecutors, police, and the transport accident investigation department have launched a comprehensive investigation into the crash. Officials have not speculated on specific causes but are examining all aspects of the funicular’s mechanical systems and maintenance records.

The probe will likely focus intensively on the braking mechanisms and cable systems that eyewitnesses say appeared to fail catastrophically. Investigators will also review recent maintenance activities and safety protocols to determine if mechanical issues contributed to the tragedy.

Impact on tourism and transportation

The suspension of Lisbon’s funicular systems affects both local transportation and tourism, as these historic railways serve as crucial links in the city’s public transport network. The investigation’s findings could have lasting implications for similar systems throughout Portugal and Europe.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on preventing similar tragedies while honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in this devastating accident that has shaken Portugal’s capital city.