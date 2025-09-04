Lynae Vanee keeps it Black, brief and brilliant

The Revolt host revolutionizes how we consume Black history

There are voices that inform, and there are voices that ignite. Lynae Vanee belongs to the latter — an orator, poet, and cultural scholar whose presence commands both reverence and attention. Born of the classroom yet destined for a broader stage, she has risen from the role of educator to that of cultural architect, weaving Black history, politics, and lived experience into narratives that feel both timeless and urgent. Her platforms — “The People’s Brief” on Revolt and the widely celebrated “Parking Lot Pimpin’ “series — have become classrooms without walls, where truth is served with elegance and fire. And with her signature declaration — “I’ma keep it Black, but I’ma keep it brief” — Vanee reminds the world that brevity does not diminish depth, and that to honor Blackness is to honor a legacy rich with power, resilience and grace.

Vanee stopped by rolling out to discuss the journey behind her viral rise, the responsibility of storytelling in the digital age, and how she continues to merge scholarship with culture in ways that resonate with the masses. In a conversation with Porsha Monique, she opened up about her roots, her creative process, and the vision that drives her work — offering a candid glimpse into the woman behind the wisdom.

For people who may not know who you are, just give us a little overview.

My name is Lynae Vanee. I’m the host of ‘The People’s Brief’ on Revolt. Before that, I still have a show on Instagram called “Parking Lot Pimpin’,” so I might be the girl that you’ve come across on your feed where she says, “I’mma keep it Black, but I’mma keep it brief.” I was a high school teacher before that. My whole thing is edutainment in various forms and storytelling. I was a poet before that, so the performance arts and transmitting information in ways that entertain people and reel people in is just my thing. I’ve been blessed that my talent has awarded me not just the audience, support, and backing, but also the recognition to work with a platform like Revolt for my first-ever TV show.

Beautiful, Black, brilliant, also educated. Spelman?

Spelman College for undergrad. I went to Boston University for my master’s in African American Studies. Unlike a lot of the people on your feed, typing paragraphs and opinions, I know what I’m talking about.

How did that education shape your approach to blending poetry with activism?

I’ve always been a social studies kid. I like history, but I noticed that it can be boring for a lot of students. Many don’t connect well, particularly with Black studies, which can come off the same way some people might preach to you about religion — finger-wagging, condescending, or “I’ve heard this before.” I was inspired by my education to break that fourth paywall of academia, because a lot of people can’t afford a graduate degree or don’t have time to do it. But it was my time as a high school teacher that charged me to find different ways to communicate and connect with people where they are. Poetry and performance arts became a way to break the ice and welcome people.

What was that high school teaching experience like?

Teaching high school revealed a lot to me about the American education system. What I discovered in teaching 11th- and 12th-graders was that the majority of kids thought this was going to be an easy class, that they already knew everything. Many thought Black history was just slavery, Dr. King, Rosa Parks, maybe Harriet Tubman or Ida B. Wells. But there’s so much more to us than plot points on a timeline. We’ve always existed in ebb and flow, contributing to history. It was a challenge, but it prepared me to be online with people who also thought they knew everything.

Now, Gullah Geechee, what does that lineage mean to you personally and creatively?

My first entrepreneurial venture was developing a tea brand with China reflective of our culture. I wanted something that represented the African American experience. Gullah Geechee culture felt like the most authentic meeting ground of African and American culture. Some Gullah Geechee women who followed me reached out, and we began working together on that venture.

Speaking of keeping it Black and keeping it brief, how did that saying emerge for you?

It came to my head in three seconds. I sat down to prepare my video, pressed play, and said it. That was it. Sometimes the easiest answer is the most obvious one.

What topic felt the most electrifying to address through your format?

When I got to talking about the gays, child. A lot of us in our community have not been decolonized enough. We hold on to barriers that prevent us from understanding, loving, and being in real community with one another. The Black experience includes gay people and women. Those experiences are still Black experiences and still byproducts of racism. One of the first videos I did was naming influential Black leaders who also happened to be queer. People did not like that. But the point was: If you respect them for their contributions, their queerness doesn’t take away from that. When I brought Malcolm X into it, people sent me voice notes saying I’d get sued for defamation. But I only share what I’ve researched. That’s the difference between me and a lot of your faves.

Let’s talk about healing and self-care. How do you center healing and rest within Black care?

It’s been a personal battle for me. I’m a Capricorn. Working is my hobby. But there’s also the work Black women have always done to keep communities afloat. It’s so critical and commonplace that others take us for granted, and we start to believe that’s just how it’s supposed to be. They say when Black women are free, everybody gets free. If Black women take care of themselves, a lot of other things will fall into place, because people will be required to do the work. Self-care is essential, whether it’s nails, hair, massages, girls’ days, or just relaxing. But it’s also feeding your mind, meditating, resting, putting down stimulus, visiting that inner Black girl, and telling her you love her and that you’re protecting her now.

How was it collaborating with former Vice President Kamala Harris?

She is outstanding. One of the most qualified people to do the job, but she had to play by a certain set of rules. A lot of people don’t understand nuance or respectability politics, which really ensnare politics specifically. I was heartbroken after the election, for her and for us. Later, I got a no-caller-ID call. I declined, but the iPhone transcript popped up: “Hi Lynae, this is Kamala Harris.” I called back, and she was so gracious and insightful. I really enjoyed working with her.

What would you say to the American people, especially Black people?

Just this past week, Georgia canceled almost 500,000 voter registrations. Go back and check yours. We have to get more politically engaged, attend town halls, support mutual aid, grow food, divest from corporations. The only answer is to hit them in their pockets. And we have to be willing to play the long game.

What are you excited about next?

To be honest, the only reason I started “Parking Lot Pimpin’ ” was to get people to watch my poems. But now I’m getting back to my first love. I’m working on a spoken word album, in the final stages now, with an actual rollout and machine behind it. I’m excited for people to see me as an artist as well as an activist. People assume my goal is to run for office, but there are many ways to take up space and do this work. You’ll see more of me as an artist, writer, and storyteller.

Photography by Brandon McClung