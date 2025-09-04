YSL co-founder Mondo calls Young Thug the ‘biggest rat’

YSL members are busily blaming each other for ratting the other out, before and during the YSL-RICO trial

One of the co-founders of the YSL record label claims that Young Thug is the “biggest rat” of them all and blamed him for the launch of the infamous RICO case that destroyed the group.

YSL members volley accusations back and forth of ‘ratting’ each other out

YSL Mondo put the blowtorch to Young Thug on his Instagram live on Wednesday, Sept. 3, saying Thugger was the one who became the greatest exemplification of the kind of snitch that he accused Gunna and Lil Woody of being. Mondo talked about when Thugger was being questioned about who allegedly shot up Lil Wayne’s tour bus in suburban Atlanta and Young Thug is heard on tape bringing up names.

“Man, you the first n—a to tell, buddy. You the first n—a going in that motherf—-r talking to the police,” Mondo said. “I ain’t going to keep beating around the bush. You the reason why the RICO started, buddy.”

Mondo’s wholesale denunciation of Young Thug comes in the aftermath of the extremely inflammatory footage that was released on the interrogation tapes and the jailhouse audio recordings that has all the former friends and associates at each other’s necks. Multiple former members now blame one another of ratting the other out.

YSL Mondo calls Young Thug ‘The Biggest Rat’

Mondo calls Young Thug a hypocrite for his biting criticism of Gunna, who took the Alford plea to get out of jail, and Lil Woody, who became one Fulton County District Attorney’s star witnesses during the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

“You the biggest rat, you is a possum,” Mondo called Young Thug. “You ruined a lot of people’s lives down there, for real. That s–t ain’t right.”

Mondo also accused Thug of causing the implosion of their once seemingly impregnable movement.

“You sunk the ship, my brother,” he added. “And it’s so crazy when I say you ruined so many people’s lives ‘cuz you had so many people like me investing my energy and investing so much into you, and love and loyalty into you that I put my own g—–n rap career on the back burner.”

YSL Mondo called Young Thug a hypocrite

He also illuminated Thugger’s alleged contradiction about his public stance on snitching.

“You was the big rat,” he said. “God is putting belt to your a– right now, boy, ‘cuz your career is through. What you going to rap about now?… The world know you was a rat.”

Mondo gives Young Thug advice

Acrimony and insults aside, Mondo nevertheless did implore Young Thug, aka Jeffrey Williams, to find a Higher Power to qualm his internal turmoil and finally find serenity.

“While you around here bulls—ting, talking about n—-s that rat need to go to gospel … boy need to go gospel…boy, that’s what might save you,” he said. “Give your life to God the real way.”

Young Thug previously denied being a ‘rat’

The rant is the latest from Mondo after audio surfaced suggesting Thug fingered Peewee Roscoe in the Lil Wayne bus shooting.

Thugger has vehemently denied cooperating. “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada,” he penned on his X account. “#Ratwhere?”