Why MTA boss called NYC subway’s worst summer ‘best’

New York City subway riders endured their most frustrating summer in years, yet Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair Janno Lieber maintains the season represented “one of the best summers in MTA history.” This bold declaration comes despite data showing the three-month period from June through August recorded the highest number of major service disruptions since 2018.

The disconnect between official optimism and rider reality has sparked intense debate about subway service quality and upcoming fare increases. Lieber’s comments Wednesday directly contradicted a Gothamist report revealing that June and July alone experienced the most delay-causing major incidents in eight years.

Numbers tell a different story than official narrative

MTA data reveals 194 major incidents occurred during the summer months, with each incident defined as disruptions affecting 50 or more trains. While this figure falls short of the catastrophic 217 incidents recorded during summer 2018’s notorious “summer of hell,” it still represents the worst performance since that particularly troubled period.

The monthly breakdown shows June recording 69 major incidents, followed by July’s 70 incidents, before dropping to 55 in August. Lieber pointed to August’s improvement as evidence supporting his positive assessment, though critics argue that one better month cannot erase two months of significant problems.

Last summer’s performance included 192 major incidents, meaning 2025’s total exceeded the previous year’s troubles by a small but meaningful margin. This comparison undermines claims of substantial improvement in system reliability.

Riders reject rosy official assessment

Straphangers experiencing daily subway challenges expressed little patience for Lieber’s optimistic spin on summer service. The gap between official rhetoric and passenger experience became particularly evident at stations like Lexington Avenue-59th Street, where a smoking N train during Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour caused widespread power outages affecting thousands of commuters.

Michelle Sanchez, a 25-year-old Bronx resident, described being trapped underground for 40 minutes with her 4-year-old son in a 6 train lacking air conditioning during July’s intense heatwave. The traumatic experience forced their train to reverse course back to 125th Street, adding insult to injury for passengers already suffering in sweltering conditions.

Bernal Middleton, a 65-year-old Bronx resident who frequently travels with her service dog Pupaya to Queens and Brooklyn, dismissed the MTA’s performance entirely. Her blunt assessment reflected widespread frustration among regular riders who witness service problems firsthand while facing potential fare increases.

Fare increase debate intensifies amid service concerns

Lieber’s defense of summer performance becomes particularly controversial given the MTA’s plans to raise subway fares to $3. When questioned about whether poor service should prompt reconsideration of fare increases, Lieber deflected by emphasizing that subway travel remains significantly cheaper than car ownership.

The MTA chair urged New Yorkers to focus on cost comparisons rather than service quality, a strategy that appears to ignore legitimate concerns about value for money. This approach sidesteps questions about the agency’s record-setting budget, expensive projects like the Second Avenue subway extension, and the implementation of Manhattan congestion pricing.

System vulnerabilities expose deeper problems

Summer’s service disruptions highlighted ongoing vulnerabilities within the subway system’s infrastructure. Power outages at critical locations like West Fourth Street created cascading effects throughout the network, stranding passengers and disrupting schedules across multiple lines.

These incidents demonstrate how individual equipment failures can quickly escalate into system-wide problems, affecting thousands of daily commuters who depend on reliable public transportation. The frequency of such disruptions suggests that infrastructure improvements remain insufficient despite substantial recent investments.

Customer satisfaction surveys provide limited comfort

MTA officials pointed to internal customer satisfaction surveys as evidence supporting their position, though these results offer little consolation to riders experiencing daily service problems. The disconnect between survey data and observable service quality raises questions about methodology and whether official metrics accurately capture passenger experiences.

The agency’s reliance on internal surveys while dismissing external reporting and passenger complaints reflects a broader communication challenge. Riders seeking accountability for service failures find little acknowledgment of their concerns in official responses.

Future service improvements remain uncertain

Looking ahead, the MTA faces pressure to demonstrate meaningful improvements that justify both current service levels and proposed fare increases. The combination of aging infrastructure, growing ridership demands, and budget constraints creates ongoing challenges for system reliability.

Lieber‘s insistence on framing summer performance positively may reflect political considerations rather than operational reality. However, sustained service problems could undermine public support for transit investments and fare increases necessary for long-term system improvements.

The summer’s performance ultimately reveals the complex relationship between public expectations, operational challenges, and political messaging surrounding one of America’s largest transit systems.