Nathan Fluellen builds bridges from TSU to the sea

The travel host and surf advocate discusses creating Black joy in the ocean, building community through A Great Day in the Stoke, and honoring his sister’s legacy

Nathan Fluellen has transformed from an award winning travel TV host to a revolutionary force in surf culture. As the founder of A Great Day in the Stoke, the largest gathering of Black surfers in history, and creator of the internationally acclaimed series World Wide Nate, Fluellen has spent two decades breaking barriers across continents and oceans.

His ventures span from executive producing travel shows to launching Kavata Swimwear and establishing Kavata Kids, a nonprofit providing free swim lessons to inner city youth.

You’ve been called a cultural connector in travel and surf. How did your journey begin? What was the first moment that sparked your global curiosity?

It goes back to the land of golden sunshine called Tennessee State University. While I was going to TSU, my professor, Dr. Galen Hull, in our International Economics class, he wrote his autobiography called Crossing Cultures, and he documented his travels to over 80 countries. He signed a book and wrote, “I challenge you to see more countries than me and become an entrepreneur.”

When I read that, I was like, oh, I could do this! Because in my mind, traveling the world is what adults do. My mother would go on missionary trips with the church, my cousins play ball overseas, I have a cousin that’s always lived overseas working, he’s currently living between Macau and Singapore, and another cousin would spend summers in Greece. So I always put in my mind that’s what adults do. When he said it, I was in my early 20s, and I’m like, oh, I’m an adult now. Okay, yeah, I can do this.

As the founder of A Great Day in the Stoke, what inspired you to create this festival that celebrates Black surf culture?

I saw the need for us just to celebrate our existence. When the world shut down during the pandemic, the surf community came together in solidarity with the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, and we had these paddle outs, which is a traditional Hawaiian ceremony that gives reverence to people that passed away.

After the third paddle out, I was exhausted because we were coming out in reaction to a tragedy. I said to myself, we just need to celebrate our existence and be happy, and our love for the ocean and life. That ties back into just being an HBCU graduate and our homecoming culture. As we say at TSU, it’s about Think, Work, Serve. So that’s essentially what I’m doing for the surf community, paying it forward for that foundation that’s been instilled in me.

What does it mean to you to see athletes breaking barriers in surfing?

It means a lot. I started swimming when I was 11 months old. My dad took me to The Y. I grew up every summer swimming with my friends. I just thought every Black person knew how to swim. In Chicago, Lake Michigan was filled with Black people in the water.

When the movie Point Break came out in 1992, I saw surfing and thought it looked cool, but I didn’t see anybody that looked like me, so I never asked my mother to put me in surf camp. But I saw Michael Jordan playing, and I wanted to be like Mike, so I asked to be put in basketball camp. I didn’t take my first surf lesson until I was in my mid 30s.

I don’t want any other Black child or any kid to have their surf dreams deferred because they don’t see anybody that looks like them. It’s important for A Great Day in the Stoke to happen, so we can broadcast these images of Black people dancing on waves, Black joy surfing, and transmit that around the world.

You’ve produced award winning series like World Wide Nate: African Adventures. What’s been the most transformative travel experience during the show?

I swam with sharks. I scuba dived with sharks with no cage. The day we were supposed to do it, my ears were congested, and when you scuba dive, you can’t have congestion because of the water pressure. I was so nervous because we had one opportunity to get this scene.

When I arrived to the dive center, they gave me some medicine and it cleared me right up. Even though it cleared me up, I was still tense at the thought of it. We dove in the water and I was counting down each minute. About 15 minutes in, I gave the sign to go up, and my dive master looked at me and shrugged like, “What? You can stay there a little longer.”

I went through the tank in 35 minutes. It was mind over matter and that positive encouragement. There were 12 sharks just swimming around us. It was amazing.

Which destination taught you the most about yourself?

Brazil. I always say their boat went left, our boat went right. They speak Portuguese, we speak English. But I’ve been there and seen people that look like my friends and cousins. It’s so interesting to be in Brazil and see the similarities. There are differences, but there’s more similarities than differences. When I’m in Brazil, I’m in like an alternate reality of home.

How do you see the future of surf culture evolving through movements like A Great Day in the Stoke?

The chocolate tide is rising, so the future is bright. With all the surfer organizations out there like Black Surfers Collective, Ebony Beach Club, Black Surfers Association, Textured Waves, there’s Surfistas Negras in Brazil. So many organizations are on the same page to grow the Black surfing community, promote water safety, promote Black joy.

It’s great to be part of all these organizations and know everybody and be on one accord. We have the same common goal and we all roll our sleeves up to help each other. It’s pretty cool to see this global network of people come together.

Beyond media, you founded Kavata Swimwear and Kavata Kids. How do these initiatives extend your mission of access and equity?

With Kavata Swimwear, being able to provide another offering to the surf industry is pretty important to put my spin and flavor and culture in the industry. When I was searching for swimwear, I wasn’t seeing the styles that I wanted. If you see an issue or something you don’t like, I took the initiative to bring my taste to the industry.

With Kavata Kids, our primary objective is to provide inner city kids with free swim lessons. LA County has great pool facilities and a lot of income based programs. It’s a matter of going into these kids’ living rooms, pulling the tablet from in front of them and getting them in the water so they can enjoy this aquatic lifestyle. That will lead to careers. In LA, lifeguards make $100,000 a year. Or it may be that kid that’s a “nerd,” introducing them to the idea of being a marine biologist.

Kavata is actually my sister’s middle name. Her name is Laini Kavata Fluellen. Unfortunately, she passed away from triple negative breast cancer, so I honor her by naming the company after her and the foundation as well.

Looking forward, what legacy do you hope to leave behind?

Just joy. Living without feeling that you are in a box. I travel the world. God put us here on Earth, man created countries, states, provinces, towns, these restrictive things to keep people separate, but I’m human. I’m gonna go explore every aspect of this earth while air is in my lungs.

I want to encourage people to take that same approach to life. That’s the legacy I want to leave, for people to know they had freedom to go and enjoy every aspect of life that Earth has to offer us. It’s a beautiful planet. It’s the only one we got. We got one life to live, so you better see as much of it as you can.

